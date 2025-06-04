This Isekai anime was the most "authentic" in taste, but sadly, it might never get a sequel

The Isekai anime genre is one of the best as it merges the element of the supernatural with several other mechanics that make the end product both intriguing and visually rich in content. While there have been countless titles produced under the genre that the fans have enjoyed thoroughly, one such anime back in 2016 made an exceptional stand with its release.

The anime in question here is Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions by A-1 Pictures that first aired on January 11, 2016, and took the fandom by storm with its visuals and concept, landing it with one of the top spots as an Isekai anime. While the series was a massive hit, to the fans' disappointment, it might not get the sequel it rightfully deserved.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions series.

Why Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions stood out from the rest of the Isekai anime?

Released back in January 2016, Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions was adapted into an anime by the world-renowned Japanese animation studio, A-1 Pictures. It was based on the light novel series written by Ao Jūmonji and the manga series written by Mutsumi Okubashi, of the same title. With 12 episodes under its belt, the first season concluded back on March 28, 2016.

While the series followed several common elements and subgenres of an Isekai anime, it also brought some unique perspectives and narrative to the series that set it apart from the others in the genre. With every other series trying to make the human characters who have been transferred somewhat immune and resistant to death to some extent, Grimgar had a different idea.

Instead of relying too much on the generic Isekai anime settings in terms of limiting received damage and injuries, the series brought a realistic perspective to the show, where if a character was dead, then they were dead for good. While the series did have several supernatural factors like monsters and magic, it also relied heavily on realism, especially with the major character troupe.

Still from the Isekai anime, Grimgar (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Furthermore, the characters were not handed overpowered items and had to realistically train to become stronger instead of any magical intervention, like most of the anime in the genre are. The anime also featured an entire troupe of humans struggling to kill one goblin, which is realistic, unlike other series that show characters with powers that can mow down an entire group of opponents easily.

While this was the most unique and authentic aspect of the series, it was also likely the reason for the anime's downfall. With Isekai anime series, the viewers tend to like to have more fantasy than realism, especially when the core of the genre is something supernatural. Bringing in too much realism into a fantasy world might not have been the best move.

Will there be a second season of Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions?

While there were mixed emotions regarding the Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions series' narrative and realism factor, it seems like the viewers were more inclined towards the fantasy side than to actually have the realistic factors work into an Isekai anime.

Hence, ever since the wrap-up of the first season in 2016, there have been no updates from the production studio, A-1 Pictures, or other sources regarding a second season. The aforementioned indications likely point towards the conclusion that the fans will not be getting another season.

Final thoughts

While many fans have wanted a season 2 for Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions, there is no information regarding the same from the production studio, thus concluding the matter. Moreover, as 9 years have passed since season 1 aired, it also further solidifies the likelihood of the anime not getting another season.

