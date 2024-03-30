This Jujutsu Kaisen theory on Yuji's Domain Expansion is simplest and most sensible yet

One of Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest mysteries has been protagonist Yuji Itadori's Domain Expansion. As far as the story has progressed, the pink-haired teen has come a long way from learning about and controlling his Cursed Energy output.

He has since learned quite a few useful techniques such as Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT), Black Flash, and Blood Manipulation. However, fans really want to see Yuji's version of the pinnacle of Jujutsu - Domain Expansion.

A theory floating around in the fandom states that, unlike others, Yuji's Domain could be the simplest and most realistic one yet. This article addresses the same and looks into what it might be.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's Domain could be the simplest one yet (Theory)

Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Through adversity, Yuji Itadori has grown from strength to strength, learning powerful techniques in preparation for the final battle against Ryomen Sukuna. So far, he has been using Black Flash with ease (demonstrating substantial mastery), RCT to heal himself, Blood Manipulation to damage Sukuna and Soul Swapping with Kusakabe to accustom his body to it and Taijutsu.

However, throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji has been impressive at one thing and that is hand-to-hand combat. He seemingly prefers to get up close and engage in a physical battle with his opponents - evident when he fought Hanami, Mahito, Choso, etc. This is exactly where the theory stems from.

Many have speculated Yuji's Domain to be an enclosed space resembling a boxing ring due to his affinity for close combat. He and his opponent inside his Domain, where all Cursed Techniques (CT) are nullified or rendered useless. However, there is a catch.

Expand Tweet

No techniques work other than Black Flash. Fans will remember that thanks to Todo Aoi, Yuji grasped the concept of the move and is now able to use it with relative ease. While it is not a tough technique to master, not many sorcerers can enter "the Zone" easily and dish out Black Flash after Black Flash.

That proved crucial in the fight against the Cursed Spirit Hanami. Now, even against Sukuna, Yuji has used Black Flash quite a few times and even got through to Megumi Fushiguro's soul. This is a testament to how easily he can enter "the Zone" and utilize the technique.

Final Thoughts

This theory regarding Yuji's Domain makes sense since the teenager has been using hand-to-hand combat more than anything in Jujutsu Kaisen. His boundless potential is evident from how much he has progressed in just a month before the fight with Sukuna.

Even the Demon King himself was surprised to see Yuji use RCT and Blood Manipulation. We could go further and say that by not acknowledging Yuji's strength, Sukuna could be making a grave mistake. Anyhow, the next chapter will drop soon and will witness Yuji and Maki rejoin the fight. Only time will tell whether or not he pulls the rabbit out of the hat and uses his Domain Expansion.

Related links:

All of Yuji's Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen as of chapter 252

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique, explained