This One Piece character may be involved in Xebec and Blackbeard's connection (& it's not Luffy or Shanks)

One Piece chapter 1145 was released on April 7, 2025. The chapter focused on Rocks D Xebec after a long time and showcased his encounter with a young Loki. His reappearance accelerated the theorists' speculation about what the Rocks Pirates' captain might be.

Ad

While Rocks' connection with Blackbeard might still stand valid, another connection might tie him with a Straw Hat Pirate. The 'will of the D' was mentioned for the first time during the Drum Island Arc, and so was the first appearance of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Combined with the fact, as claimed by Sengoku, of how Rocks broke too many of the world's taboos, Tony Tony Chopper might be connected to Rocks through his devil, who could be modeled after the Rocks Pirates' captain. This devil fruit might be the last one Marshall D. Teech could be after.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the connection between Rocks, Teech, and Chopper

Rocks D Xebec as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks D Xebec is one of the most infamous pirates in One Piece's history. As the captain of the Rocks Pirates and one of the most influential pirates, Rocks was known for his power and impact on the pirate world. After the God Valley Incident, the Rocks Pirates disbanded, and Rocks' whereabouts also became unknown.

Ad

For a very long time, Rocks D Xebec was not mentioned in the manga until One Piece chapter 1145, when he appeared in Loki's flashback. While this chapter also didn't give more details about Rocks' character design (as he still appeared as a silhouette), his reappearance led to the series' theorists brainstorming the true identity of the Rocks Pirates' captain.

One key connection of Rocks D Xebec might be with Marshall D Teech, with most considering Blackbeard the son of Rocks. This could be due to the name of Blackbeard's ship, Saber of Xebec. However, a more significant connection between this infamous pirate and a Straw Hat Pirate might be that Blackbeard might also be involved.

Ad

Tony Tony Chopper as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The 'Will of D' was mentioned for the first time during the Drum Island Arc by Dr Kureha. While this may not look like key information, it piqued the readers' interest once they realized how Rocks and Teech both have the 'D' in their names. Furthermore, as Dalton explained, Blackbeard also made his first appearance on Drum Island.

Ad

This would make Chopper the prime suspect of the connection between Blackbeard and Rocks, as the Straw Hat Pirates' doctor was a resident of this island. However, what connection could this be? For this purpose, look at the first mention of Rocks during a Marine meeting.

Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During a Marine meeting where different officers discussed the bounties of pirates, Rocks D Xebec was mentioned. Moreover, a key aspect of this conversation was how the former Fleet Admiral Sengoku explained that Rocks broke too many taboos. One of these taboos might be Rocks' success in becoming a devil fruit, just like Nika and Buddha.

Ad

This could form the key connection between him, Blackbeard, and Chopper as the Straw Hat Pirates' doctor might have the powers of the Human-Human devil fruit, Model: Rocks D Xebec. This would make Chopper the prime target of Blackbeard as a way for Teech to retrieve his late father's legacy.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

This theory might be a double-edged sword because, while it does make sense through proper lore, it might be too far-fetched. Eiichiro Oda has yet to reveal anything regarding transforming a normal person into a devil fruit (as Nika and Buddha are mythical creatures). However, as normal animals exist as devil fruit powers, Rocks might also fit the criteria.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More