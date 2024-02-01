One Piece: What is Sengoku's power? His Devil Fruit abilities, explained

The Paramount Arc of One Piece can be considered one of the best arcs in the series. It offers a rollercoaster of emotions, a fight between the three admirals and Luffy, spotlights the bond between two brothers, and much more.

Some reveals in the Paramount arc also demand notice. For instance, Whitebeard's devil fruit was seen in full swing in this One Piece arc as he tried his best to save Ace from the Navy. However, there was another character whose devil fruit powers were revealed for the first in this arc. That character was Sengoku, the former Fleet Admiral during the Paramount arc of One Piece.

His devil fruit is the mythical zoan fruit, which allows Sengoku to transform into a giant gold Buddha.

One Piece: Discovering the devil fruit abilities of Sengoku

Sengoku has the Human-Human fruit (just like Chopper), which is a mythical zoan fruit modeled after Buddha (or in Japanese Daibutsu). He is nicknamed after this devil fruit 'Sengoku the Buddha' and used this ability for the first time during the Paramount War of One Piece.

His devil fruit powers allow him to transform into a giant golden Buddha statue or a human-buddha hybrid at will. The attack power of his devil fruit powers comes from the shockwaves he releases in his Buddha form (similar to Whitebeard's Shock-Shock fruit). These shockwaves are golden and are strong enough to blow away the strongest enemies.

Sengoku is also a supporting character of One Piece and is often seen in a jolly, carefree mood. He has a close friendship with Garp, one of the Vice Admirals in the Navy, as they are mostly seen enjoying rice crackers with green tea.

Besides having a smart intellect and all three types of Haki (Armament, Observation, and Conqueror), Sengoku's devil fruit has been a mystery since the start of the series. This has fans wondering why such an old man got to be the Fleet Admiral, the highest position offered in the Navy.

The comments of the Pirate King on Sengoku

Sengoku (left) and Roger (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

Gol D. Roger, the pirate king of One Piece, had to fight some Navy soldiers once. These Navy soldiers had the Fleet Admiral with them, which means Sengoku could have used his devil fruit powers in this fight.

After a presumably fierce fight, Roger stated that Sengoku was one of two people in the Navy who were truly worth fighting. This could mean that Sengoku is either equal or stronger than the pirate king. Other than Sengoku, the other person Roger mentioned was Monkey D. Garp.

Final thoughts

Despite his devil fruit not being a big part of why he is the Fleet Admiral, the devil fruit abilities of Sengoku are undoubtedly one of the best. He was respected by his peers and stood as the Navy Fleet admiral for so many years mainly because of his high intellect and Haki.

Due to his strategic intellect, he has the ability to make rapid decisions, which is vital for a Fleet Admiral carrying the whole Navy on his shoulders. Other than that, he possesses not only the basic Haki types (Armament and Observation) but also the type that only the strongest characters in One Piece possess (Conqueror Haki).