This One Piece character has one of the most terrifying Devil Fruit powers (& it's not talked about enough)

The devil fruit powers in One Piece hold nothing back when it comes to creativity, as Eiichiro Oda has created many unique powers, with some of them not even gaining the spotlight.

Today's article will discuss one such devil fruit that was in possession of one of Kaido's closest companions: Black Maria, one of the Toppiroppo. She was introduced during the Wano arc with the other Tobbiroppo and went against the archeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates, Nico Robin.

Despite being one of the strongest female pirates in the series, Black Maria's devil fruit powers weren't explored that much, even though it was a mythical zoan. In this article, the unexplored potential of her devil Spider-Spider mythical devil fruit will be explored, with more emphasis on the poison that she hardly got to use in the series.

One Piece: Discovering the devil fruit powers of Black Maria

Black Maria as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Black Maria is one of the Tobbiroppo of One Piece and the strongest in this group. She could easily give the All-Stars of the Beast Pirates, the strongest pirates after Kaido, a run for their money.

In One Piece episode 982, she was introduced with the other five members and Drake, an undercover agent. She is the owner of the brothel on Onigashima near Kaido's castle. Black Maria is also a musician, as she is always seen carrying her shamisen whenever she appears.

Black Maria ate the mythical Spider-Spider devil fruit modeled after the mythical carnivorous spider species, Rosamygale Grauvogeli. This species is the most ancient known of spiders, and its existence dates back to the Triassic Period.

Black Maria's way of fighting resembled the mythical organism on which her devil fruit was based. The Rosamygale Grauvogeli do not go out to hunt and stay in their nest until the predator raids their territory and becomes the prey. Black Maria also stayed in her brothel most of the time, and Sanji's nature lured him there, causing him to get trapped inside her trap. He later called for Nico Robin to help.

There were two attacking strategies to Black Maria's devil fruit powers: her sticky webs and poison, which was unexplored in the anime/manga. As expected from her devil fruit, Black Maria could make webs and sticky ones that are impossible to escape, as she claimed. She could also create intricate traps using her webs as she did by trapping Sanji and Nico Robin.

Black Maria as seen in her hybrid form (Image via Toei Animation)

She could also transform into a hybrid (spider-human) form by retaining her hands and growing six legs. She fought the majority of her battle against Nico Robin in this form. Marianette (a pun on the word 'marionette') is her attack, during which she restrains her opponent's limbs using her webs, rendering them motionless. She could later rip her opponent's limbs by pulling her webs, naming this attack Oshizumaria.

In her spider-human form, Black Maria had a mouth in her lower half to breathe fire. She would use this on her opponent who was trapped in her webs, using the web's vulnerability to fire to her advantage.

Black Maria holding Wayundu (Image via Toei Animation)

This attack was named Atatamaria. Besides this, she used knuckles and an attack called 'Illusion Mist' to make her opponent's sensitive memories pop out. She also used a polearm as a weapon, with a Wanyudo attached to one end that could breathe out fire.

Finally, the attacking strategy, which could have been her best forte against Nico Robin, is her poison. As confirmed by the source material, Black Maria had poison barbs on her legs, which she didn't get to use in battle. As a spider-based devil fruit holder, Black Maria is speculated to have a dangerous poison that could dissolve or melt the insides of her opponents.

Black Maria was overpowered after she thought she had won against Nico Robin. She didn't have a chance to attack Nico Robin with her poison. If she had, the results of the battle could have been different.

