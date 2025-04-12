This silhouetted One Piece character could be Oda's promised pirate (& it's not Imu)

One Piece has countless pirates but not a single one with an eye patch. That's no accident. Oda once claimed he's holding out on that design for the special pirate. This "promised pirate" is still a mystery. Most fans theorized it would be Imu, but that theory doesn’t hold up.

Instead, there's someone much more deeply rooted in the foundation of the story, a figure who shaped the world before Luffy’s time; a name still haunting the Marines. Rocks D. Xebec has yet to be featured clearly, and that could well be on purpose. With the last saga ongoing, the silhouette that repeatedly appears may not be merely an illusion; it might be Oda’s long-awaited pirate.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It includes spoilers from the manga.

Explaining how one silhouetted One Piece character could be Oda's promised pirate

Rocks as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks D. Xebec was the Pirate King's greatest rival and also the captain of the most powerful pirate crew. However, much as he matters, Oda refuses to reveal what he looks like, which in itself makes him suspicious. But it gets weirder.

Rocks has appeared in silhouette five times: once in chapter 957, again in 1001, then in 1049 during Kaido’s flashback, then again in 1096 in Kuma's flashback, and most recently in chapter 1145. Each time, Oda provides fans with nothing but the shadow—no face, no full body, and no distinguishable details—which is not typical. When Oda obscures a character, it often leads to a dramatic unveiling. But Rocks' unveiling keeps getting delayed.

This is likely because his design would reveal something huge, something that links him to the world’s bigger story. A simple face isn’t enough anymore. The longer it’s hidden, the more important the reveal has to be. This brings us to a theory: Rocks might be the pirate Oda promised decades ago.

Members of the Rocks Pirates (Image via Shueisha)

In 2007, Oda mentioned something interesting. He said pirates are usually drawn with eye patches, but he’d never drawn one that way. He added that he was saving that design for the final part of One Piece and that it would be a major character, someone who appears at the end—the “eye patch pirate.” That pirate has still not shown up, but maybe he has—and fans just didn’t see the eye.

Rocks D. Xebec fits the pattern. He’s the last great pirate from the old era that fans haven’t seen. Everyone else—Roger, Whitebeard, Shiki, and even Kaido—has had full reveals. But Rocks is still hidden. His Jolly Roger has unusual features: a flame-like skull, what looks like a scar or shadow under one eye, and maybe horns. All of this could hint at his design, and more importantly, what he represents.

Jolly Rogers in One Piece often reflect the pirate's look. Luffy has a straw hat, Whitebeard has his mustache, and Shanks has his scars. Rocks’ design might carry the same idea. His scar or eye patch might be the giveaway. That’s why Oda won’t show fans yet.

Rocks Pirates' Jolly Roger (Image via Toei Animation)

There’s another reason for the delay. Rocks might be part of a unique race. The One Piece world has Lunarians, Buccaneers, Fish-Men, and more. Each race brings new information about the world’s history. Rocks might belong to one of these or a new one. King Harald removed his horns. Rocks could’ve done the same. Maybe he’s a Lunarian who lost his wings or a mix of races. Either way, his body might say more than his words.

But instead of guessing the race, there’s a stronger point: if Rocks has an eye patch, it ties everything together—the missing pirate Oda promised, the mysterious silhouette, and the secret that’s too big to show. All of these can point to Rocks being the final pirate Oda hinted at years ago.

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu is not the eye patch pirate. Imu’s design is still vague, but it doesn’t match the pirate archetype. Imu feels like a ruler or god, not a pirate. Rocks is different, as he’s chaotic, opposed the World Government, caused the God Valley Incident, and is feared by those who remember him. Blackbeard’s ship is named Saber of Xebec, and that’s a direct connection. Blackbeard may be following Rocks’ will or trying to finish his mission.

Fans also saw Loki’s flashback recently. Once again, Rocks appeared as a silhouette. But Loki’s words hinted at something more. Loki wanted to join the Rocks Pirates, suggesting that Rocks had traits that even royalty respected or feared. These could be power, or race, or ideology, which adds to the mystery.

Loki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oda isn’t hiding Rocks just to tease. He’s building toward something final, a moment where Rocks appears in full. And when he does, readers will instantly understand. Whether it's a scar, a race, or an eye patch—it will mean something.

That’s why Rocks D. Xebec could be the promised pirate. The one with the eye patch. It’s not Imu or some random character. It’s a figure from the past shaping the future. The silhouette isn’t just a shadow, it’s a warning that Rocks is coming. And when he does, One Piece will never be the same.

Final thoughts

Rocks D. Xebec might not just be a shadow of the past. He could be Oda’s promised pirate—the one with the eye patch. Every clue points to him. His absence is loud, yet his silhouette is everywhere. And his legacy still shapes the story.

Oda doesn’t hide faces without a reason. When Rocks finally appears, his design might connect every missing piece. One Piece’s final saga demands something big—and Rocks might be it.

