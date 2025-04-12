This Soul-Soul Fruit Awakening power may be how Big Mom returns to One Piece

One Piece has never been short on shocking returns, and Big Mom might be next in line. The Soul-Soul Fruit, already one of the most versatile Paramecia powers, may still be hiding one final ability. This theory explores the idea that her awakening could allow full soul transference—something more permanent and desperate than anything fans have seen before.

If true, it wouldn’t just echo Brook’s resurrection—it could surpass it. Big Mom's comeback wouldn't need her original body. It would only need her soul and one suitable vessel. That alone could shake the world of One Piece all over again.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It includes spoilers from the manga.

Explaining how one Soul-Soul Fruit Awakening power may be how Big Mom returns to One Piece

Big Mom as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece universe revolves around miracles, myths, and superhuman abilities that allow one to defy death. Big Mom's potential return is not from a regular plot twist, but from the same fruit that granted her the status of a Yonko—the Soul-Soul Fruit or Soru Soru no Mi.

With this theory being floated about, an awakened ability of the Soru Soru no Mi would be responsible for how she returns, even after seemingly dying in Wano. It wouldn't be a resurrection using science or clones, but survival by sheer soul manipulation.

The Soul-Soul Fruit lets its user control souls, steal lifespans, and fragment souls. These fragments can then be placed into objects or animals to make “homies.” This power created Prometheus, Napoleon, and Zeus. But the key detail is that only small portions of the soul are used. The main body always holds the full consciousness of the user. That is the limitation or perhaps, the boundary before awakening.

Big Mom extracting Zeus's soul (Image via Toei Animation)

Now, picture the moment of death. The user is falling, defeated. Their body is crushed, and their strength is gone. But one last move remains. What if they could pour their entire soul into another vessel? Any object is strong enough to contain its full essence—a piece of armor, a sword, or a book. The idea is not to create another homie, it’s to abandon the dying body and fully become something else.

Brook’s devil fruit, the Yomi Yomi no Mi, already shows that full soul separation is possible. He died, and his body was gone. But his soul returned and found the remains. That fruit also lets his soul move freely; he can push it out, float, scout, and even attack. It proves that Oda’s world accepts full soul mobility.

So, if Brook’s ability lets his soul travel, and the Soru Soru no Mi controls souls, then the next step for the Soul-Soul Fruit might be total transference. This would be the ultimate awakening—not control, not fragmentation, but full rebirth through an object.

Brook as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Here’s how it could play out: Big Mom, crushed under the lava during Wano’s climax, activates the awakened power. Her body is dying, but she channels her entire soul into a prepared vessel—maybe something she kept hidden for decades, maybe something she created during her rise as Yonko. The object would now carry her full mind, memory, and power.

This version of Big Mom would be different. She wouldn’t have her physical strength anymore, but her soul would live. The object could act like Brook’s skeleton, moving and fighting through soul power alone, or she could possess new bodies—temporary or permanent—by slipping her soul inside them. Her control over other souls might also increase. She could absorb, twist, and bind more spirits to her will, like a spectral empress.

And here’s the twist that adds weight to the theory—Mother Carmel. The mysterious nun disappeared without a trace. Many believe Big Mom accidentally ate her. But what if that’s only half the truth? What if Mother Carmel used this same power to escape?

Mother Carmel as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

She may have transferred her soul into an object, surviving in secret. If she had mastered this ability first, then maybe Big Mom learned it from her, or inherited the knowledge unconsciously when she took over her power.

This could explain many things in One Piece. For example, the strange reports from Elbaph, and the rumors of someone moving behind the scenes. In an earlier theory, it was suggested that a hidden manipulator may have caused events like King Harald’s death. That figure might not be new—it could be Carmel, still active and planning.

Similarly, Big Mom's body may be gone, but her soul might have survived. She could be watching, waiting, hiding in plain sight. She could be gathering strength, influencing events through whispers, puppets, possessed tools, or even allied homies.

Big Mom as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This kind of return fits One Piece’s rules. It fits its themes of legacy, will, and rebirth. It also explains how a Yonko’s defeat isn’t always final. Just like how Doflamingo hinted at the next era rising from the shadows, Big Mom could be a ghost behind the curtain, shaping the world again.

Her return wouldn’t need to be loud. Not at first. It could begin subtly—strange movements from former allies, unexplained decisions from the remaining homies, and new enemies echoing old philosophies. And then one day, someone hears that voice, and recognizes the soul. And Big Mom returns—not as a queen with a crown, but as a soul that refuses to fade.

Final thoughts

Big Mom and his homies (Image via Toei Animation)

The Soul-Soul Fruit has always been a strong power based on fear and domination in One Piece. But if awakening opens up complete soul transfer, it might enable Big Mom to defy death itself. Her soul would be able to survive within an object, retaining her entire personality and strength. She would not need her body to return, just one vessel would be enough.

Similar to Brook but more dangerous. This theory shows that her return would not be the resurrection but rather a continuation—quiet, hidden, and inevitable. The Soul-Soul Fruit may be the key to Big Mom’s second life.

