Todo rarely talks about Yuki for a reason, and Jujutsu Kaisen's story proves why

In the unforgiving world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where violent death is an ever-present reality, emotional restraint becomes a survival tool for sorcerers. Aoi Todo's silence about Yuki's death is emblematic of this harsh reality, reflecting the pragmatic state of mind, which is deeply ingrained in the jujutsu sorcerer community.

Even though the manga has a fast-paced narration style, which leaves little room for personal reflection, the reluctance of Todo to openly mourn the death of his mentor hints at deeper, tactical reasoning. As the story develops, his silence underlines the complex portrayal of grief and loss in a world where showing vulnerability is a risky liability.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Stoic silence of Aoi Todo on Yuki Tsukumo's death

The characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen world often find themselves grappling with the passing of their comrades in a very nonchalant, yet realistic manner, as is the case, for instance, of Aoi Todo who is a precise and dedicated jujutsu sorcerer.

Maybe this is one of the reasons why Todo is not inclined to openly talk about Yuki's death because jujutsu sorcerers usually don't associate with emotional issues in the midst of a battle.

As the series has aptly depicted, the capacity to remain unperturbed and composed in the face of threats is one of the prime requisites of these sorcerers. Grieving or despairing can be a vulnerability that may render the sorcerer defenseless and incapable of directing his Cursed Energy as required.

Besides, the jujutsu sorcerers’ perspective on death may differ considerably compared to that of the general public. The unavoidable aspect of their hazardous job is clearly demonstrated through the way they accept the fact of their colleagues’ death. Therefore for Todo, Yuki's memory is best braided with his actions, not by lingering on the fragility of life.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Reasons for Aoi Todo's lack of reflection

It also could be that the manga's pacing and narrative structure are contributing factors to Todo's apparent silence regarding Yuki's demise. The storytelling style of the series is characterized by rapid pacing and action-based elements, often providing little room for prolonged introspection or emotional exploration.

With the number of characters and storylines the manga portrays, it is comprehensible that certain character arcs and personal moments might have to be slighted due to certain constraints.

In terms of Todo and Yuki's relationship, it is plausible that the creators of the manga have purposefully decided to withhold his recollections of his mentor's death, keeping them reserved for a more crucial moment in the narrative.

The last few chapters of the manga could be where Todo's reflections and feelings about Yuki's demise could eventually bear fruit, creating room for a more significant and impactful examination of this pivotal relationship.

Final thoughts

Todo's reaction to Yuki's death in Jujutsu Kaisen is indicative of the unique storytelling aspect of the series. The reasons for this silence may range from the practical mindset of jujutsu sorcerers to the manga's pacing and structural techniques, but ultimately they all convey the grief and loss portrayed in this vast world as complex and subtle.

The conclusion of the plot is eagerly anticipated by the fans with the hope that Todo's revelations about Yuki's demise will be finally disclosed.

