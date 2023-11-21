Togashi revealing Hunter x Hunter ending has One Piece fans trembling with worry

One of the most comparable manga series to author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter. Both series have been fairly regularly serialized since the 1990s, and are of similar scope in terms of their worldbuilding, lore, and ever-expanding casts.

Another aspect in which Hunter x Hunter and One Piece are similar is the long time both are taking to reach their respective conclusions, albeit for very different reasons. While the serialization of Togashi’s series has been plagued by multiple hiatuses due to medical issues, Oda’s series has been regularly serialized but is simply of epically large size.

While often difficult to draw direct comparisons between the two series in this regard, a recent message from Togashi on Hunter x Hunter’s ending has One Piece fans doing so. In fact, many members of the latter fanbase are sharing their concern for Oda following a similar suit in the coming years if the series goes longer than his latest estimate.

One Piece fans concerned for Oda prematurely revealing series end after Togashi does so for Hunter x Hunter

As mentioned above, this latest worry from One Piece fans was spurred on by Togashi sharing a message detailing what he viewed as the ideal ending of his series. Although no official translation exists of the message at the time of this article’s writing, fan translations suggest it ends with a focus on the next generation. The ending does so primarily by focusing on Gon’s daughter, Jin, who lives on the island he grew up on.

The ending then seemingly shows the children of Gon’s friends. However, no specific names are used, leaving fans guessing as to which of Gon’s spiritual nieces and/or nephews are being shown. In any case, however, Togashi’s ending clearly focuses on the “next generation” once Gon and Co’s adventures are over and done with.

While Hunter x Hunter fans have taken no major grievance with this ending message from Togashi thus far, many One Piece fans have seemingly been startled by it. The context of Togashi sharing the ending in preparation for a “worst case scenario” regarding his health and the manga’s production seems to be what’s primarily spooking readers of Oda’s series.

However, this sentiment is not a uniform one in the fanbase, with many pointing out how Oda has officially confirmed that the ending of his series has been shared with several key people. This includes his own editors, the editor-in-chief of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine, and the head of Toei Animation who produces the series’ anime.

Likewise, some One Piece fans are asserting that Oda wouldn’t need to go the route of sharing the ending to his series publicly because of how meticulously planned out it is. Fans also don’t seem to intend for this as a dig at Togashi’s narrative direction of Hunter x Hunter and are pointing out how thorough Oda is at planning his series.

In any case, some fans are still concerned that Oda may follow a similar suit. One fan points out how “the point of the story has been the journey” and that revealing the ending so unceremoniously would ruin the experience. Other fans are worrying about Oda’s health conditions, questioning if the discussion (raised by Twitter user and reputable series news source @sandman_AP) is meant to foreshadow bad news about the mangaka.

