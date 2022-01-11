Tokyo Revengers chapter 237: New spoilers reveal what happened after the Battle of the Three Deities

New Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 spoilers have surfaced, courtesy of Twitter user Mina @taiyakiboy, and they confirm what the raw scans suggested earlier this week.

While all previous leaks from Mina were proven correct, readers must remember that this series of spoilers have not been officially confirmed yet. These spoilers partly reveal what happened between the Battle of the Three Deities and Takemichi waking up in the hospital.

[Major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 ahead]

New Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 spoilers reveal a meeting between former friends

Earlier, raw scans had revealed that the logo for Takemichi and Chifuyu’s gang Thousand Winters, will be the speculated official art from Chifuyu’s birthday. They recruit Hakkai Shiba and Inui Seishu, both of whom agree to join the gang but refuse to wear the T-shirts which Chifuyu came up with as uniforms.

A further spoiler from Eden @manjirosbabu revealed that Kokonoi Hajime had gone to visit Inui after the Battle of the Three Deities and entrusted an injured Takemichi to him.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 new spoilers

Today, much like the past few weeks, Mina @taiyakiboy had posted detailed spoilers for the chapter, albeit without any new raw scan. According to the spoilers, Chifuyu and Takemichi recruit Hakkai Shiba first, who readily agrees. But upon seeing the “uniform” that Chifuyu has come up with, Hakkai asks what every fan had been thinking of,

“We are going to fight the Kanto Manji gang wearing these?”

Next, the trio shows up at Draken and Inupi’s bike shop. Takemichi explains his plans behind forming TW, but he doesn’t need to ask Inupi to join him as Inupi had already chosen to follow him long ago. Here, according to the spoilers, the chapter goes into a flashback.

On the night of the Battle of the Three Deities, Koko carried Takemichi from the battle field to the bike shop, where a worried Inupi was waiting. Inupi prepared the car and they admitted Takemichi to the hospital, after which Koko had left the hospital with the excuse that he had something to take care of, presumably to clean up Mikey’s mess.

momo 🌟 @tokrevtears

Idk about you but i definitely didn't expect Inupi being this savage towards Chifuyu Tokyo revengers spoilers 237Idk about you but i definitely didn't expect Inupi being this savage towards Chifuyu Tokyo revengers spoilers 237 Idk about you but i definitely didn't expect Inupi being this savage towards Chifuyu 😂 https://t.co/I2pBw0Bqpp

As he walked out in the rain, Inupi ran after him, asking him if he was happy. Koko replied that he was, that this was Mikey’s time and Koko wanted to stay by his side because it was like betting on a winning horse. Koko looked back at Inupi, telling him that he had chosen a good boy to follow.

As Inui smiles in the present remembering this, Chifuyu tells him that he is now officially a part of Thousand Winters, and must wear the gang uniform. The spoilers confirm that Inui takes one look at the t-shirt, spits on it, and walks off saying “who would wear that lame uniform.”

Where does this leave fans?

Chi @chifuyuangry Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 leaks



The TW does not stand for “Thousand Winters” it stands for “Trigger Warning” Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 leaks The TW does not stand for “Thousand Winters” it stands for “Trigger Warning” https://t.co/7P0emPXMLi

While only parts of the spoilers are confirmed by the four pages of raw scans, Mina’s spoilers from previous chapters had come true. The spoilers leave readers with many questions as well as answers, and hopefully the official scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 237, which will be released on January 12, will answer some of these questions.

