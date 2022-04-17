Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 raw scans and spoilers: Haruchiyo is merciless to Senju, Inupi gets ambushed by Benkei

Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 is expected to feature resolutions to some of the ongoing fights. The leaked raw scans not only showcase the end to the fight between Akkun and Madarame but also the developments in Senju’s and Inui’s fights.

Additionally, readers get to see Benkei return to the scene. The raw scans have not elaborated on Takemichi and Mikey’s positions, nor did they confirm what happened to the Haitani brothers after the last chapter.

[This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 250]

Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 raw scans show the end to Senju’s and Akkun’s fights, Inupi has a new challenger

The first few panels of Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 raw scans show Akkun and Madarame trying to punch each other, with the former succeeding.

Akkun knocks out Madarame with one punch. In the next panel, he is shown standing over the unconscious body of the other fighter.

The next three panels show Benkei coming up to Inupi and Wakasa. According to the accompanying spoilers (courtesy of Tokyo Revenji @tokyorevenji), Inui asks Waka why he and Benkei joined the Kantou Manji Gang despite having been a part of Brahman before.

i still believe in wakasa betrayal arc 🥹 there's a reason why wakasa and benkei joined the kmg 🥹

When Inui asks why they abandoned Senju, Waka tells him to ask Benkei, who appears behind him.

Benkei tells Inui that while Wakasa might be lenient, he is not. He hits Inui, who falls to the ground, and Benkei stands over him as Waka watches. Inui prepares to fight both of them.

The last few panels of Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 raw scans concern Senju and Sanju. Senju, visibly beaten up and bleeding, asks Haruchiyo to cease fighting. She apologizes to him for what happened in their past with Mikey and the toy airplane. She still blames herself and does not want to fight either of her brothers anymore.

#TR250



#TR250

that is why i'm not trusting senju's pov since the very start. i think something happened the same day when she broke mikey's toy that ended her up thinking its her fault. this screams backstory so i hope wakui will give that to us.

Haruchiyo snarls at her and tells her that she does not know anything about what transpired that day. However, he does not provide any explanation and hits her brutally with the steel pipe. Senju falls to the ground with blood oozing from her wounds as Haruchiyo walks away.

Speculations

it's confirmed that inui respects/admires 1st gen bd members huh waka literally what are u doing

Inui would have had a hard time fighting Waka, but Benkei’s appearance makes it even more improbable for him to win.

Koko will likely be compelled to come to Inupi’s aid, and it will turn into a two-on-two fight instead. However, Koko was neither seen nor mentioned in Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 spoilers.

This will be the third time Shion Madarame has been knocked out with one punch. This fight serves as the culmination of Atsushi’s character arc. His faith and trust in Takemichi have finally come full circle. This win would be even more inspiring for Toman.

Senju’s defeat at Haruchiyo’s hands seems a little out of character, despite him knowing her moves and having the advantage of wielding a weapon. While Haruchiyo has never been shown to be an exceptional fighter, Senju has been hailed as one of the strongest in the series.

#tokyorevengers250 I was right. Exactly. The fight w Mikey vs Haru was not bc of that airplane. All those big accs who was trolling Mikey & TR look silly now 🤣

His eyes aren't even white yet. This broken toy didn't start those impulses.. He wasn't mad yet. He just looks kike he was sad. Besides Senju only name dropped Haru, yet Mikey had a fight w Baji too. If he was rlly mad at the toy y he do all that? Not unless Baji got in his way?

From the way Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 mentions the toy plane incident, it can be assumed that another flashback is on the horizon, this time from Haruchiyo’s point of view. So far, readers have only known what Senju saw and the conclusion she drew from it.

The new angle could absolve Mikey of his crimes and provide a good explanation for Haruchiyo’s obsessive loyalty to him. However, it could also give no new reason and serve only to accentuate Mikey’s innate darkness and Haruchiyo’s suppressed trauma.

Where to read

Tokyo Revengers Vol.27 inner cover is Akashi siblings!!!🥺🥺🥺

Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 will be officially released on Wednesday, April 20. The chapter can be read on INKR, InkyPen, Mangamo, ComiXology, Kindle, and other online platforms associated with Kodansha.

