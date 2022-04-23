Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 raw scans: Mikey and Hanma finally enter the battle, Koko decides to help Inupi

Raw scans and spoilers leaked today show that Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 will feature Mikey and Hanma returning to fight the Tokyo Manji Gang. Fans have been speculating for a while whether Mikey will join the battle to fight anyone other than Takemichi, and this chapter will provide a clear answer.

Additionally, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 comes with a lead color page featuring the Kantou Manji Gang in colorful uniform. The series will be featured in Issue #22 of the Weekly Shonen Magazine. Mikey from the Bonten Era and Takemichi from his middle school life occupy the cover.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251]

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 spoilers show Kokonoi joining Inui, Mikey and Hanma to find their opponents

In the last chapter, Atsushi defeated Madarame Shion, while Takemichi continued to fight Kakucho. Inui was accosted by both Wakasa and Benkei as Kokonoi watched the fight unfold. Sanzu dismissed Senju’s apology about the incident with the toy plane, and bludgeoned her with a steel pipe.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 raw scans and spoilers

morii ⁂ @toratoraayu tr250



i can’t imagine how seishu is feeling by fighting two of the people he respects the most on the other side, and koko just watching. tr250i can’t imagine how seishu is feeling by fighting two of the people he respects the most on the other side, and koko just watching. https://t.co/1ZQFDzfJGI

The first set of panels show Inupi getting mercilessly beaten up by Benkei and Wakasa as he asks Koko to help him. Koko has a vision of Akane, who thanks him and asks him to live life as he wants. Finally shedding his last tether to her death, Koko comes to Inupi’s rescue.

Just as Benkei is about to hit Inupi, Koko comes between them and punches the former Black Dragon member. Koko keeps hitting Benkei until the latter falls unconscious and then he looks back at Inui, a seemingly carefree smile on his face. Inupi looks visibly relieved to have his friend back as they prepare to face Wakasa.

소우미 (Arts in moments 📌) 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 🏳️‍🌈 @SoumiRoy1

Im happy Pah will finally get the spotlight he deserved! #TR251 will end with Pah vs Mikey and I feel like it would be a callback to how Pah wanted to defeat Mikey as a child (from booklets) and always lost. Nonetheless, Pah is stubborn and came for more fight.Im happy Pah will finally get the spotlight he deserved! #TR251 will end with Pah vs Mikey and I feel like it would be a callback to how Pah wanted to defeat Mikey as a child (from booklets) and always lost. Nonetheless, Pah is stubborn and came for more fight. Im happy Pah will finally get the spotlight he deserved!

In the second set of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 raw scans, Mikey is shown ordering Hanma to “clean up the mess.” Hanma removes his mask as he receives the order. Many fans had speculated that Mikey might have injured Hanma for his role in Emma’s death, and he was wearing a mask to hide the disfiguration. However, Hanma’s face looks unmarred, proving the theory incorrect for now.

The panels also show Mitsuya and Hakkai coming across Chifuyu, who is carrying an injured but triumphant Akkun. The two duos congratulate each other on their respective wins before Hanma appears in front of them, likely intending to fight all four.

The final set of spoilers reveal Haruki “Pah-Chin” Hayashida coming up to where Mikey is observing the fight from his perch on an overhead bridge. Pah-Chin asks Mikey if it is satisfying to watch the fights unfold from up here. Mikey barely acknowledges his former comrade, but that doesn’t deter Pah from challenging him to a duel.

Ongoing speculations

gie @keisfangs #TR250 #TokyoRevengers250



koko's expression makes me so sad bc he's clearly having a bad time, he didn't want to fight inui and let alone see him in the situation he's in koko's expression makes me so sad bc he's clearly having a bad time, he didn't want to fight inui and let alone see him in the situation he's in #TR250 #TokyoRevengers250 koko's expression makes me so sad bc he's clearly having a bad time, he didn't want to fight inui and let alone see him in the situation he's in https://t.co/GbhdkrpZwl

The biggest development in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 is undoubtedly Kokonoi overcoming his issues with Akane’s death. While he is surely not free of trauma, he can now start to move on properly. Him coming to Inui’s aid shows that he is ready for the next step.

The last chapter led some fans to believe that Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 would showcase Haruchiyo’s point of view regarding the toy plane incident. However, the chapter seems to have shifted focus onto other ongoing fights, and readers will have to wait until later in the arc for the flashback.

ًaliyah @sanzulogy "what you did back then was merely a trigger" THIS! it really doesn't make sense if its just about that stupid toy plane. There is more to it n totally not just over a plane. Who knows maybe sanzu did something that made mikey become like that or idk "what you did back then was merely a trigger" THIS! it really doesn't make sense if its just about that stupid toy plane. There is more to it n totally not just over a plane. Who knows maybe sanzu did something that made mikey become like that or idk https://t.co/owV2xGOUVE

Hanma and Mikey’s absence in the battle so far has been a point of debate among readers. Hanma taking on four of Toman’s best fighters will be interesting to watch. Pah-Chin’s fight with Mikey seems to be the culmination of their childhood rivalry and the closure to the Moebius arc. The complete translation of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251 will give readers more details about the ongoing battle.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee