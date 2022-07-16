Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 raw scans: Twitter goes berserk as Mikey takes on Takemichi and Taiju is seen alive

Tokyo Revengers is progressing at a steady rate and fans are eager to know how the plot will progress from here on. Manga readers have been on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster the past few months. There were a ton of elements that fans could enjoy and some that the entire Tokyo Revengers fanbase questioned. However, fans are looking forward to Chapter 262, and it seems like spoilers have been leaked on social media platforms like Twitter.

The fanbase constantly engages in discussions and crafts theories surrounding some of the characters. The only question on everyone’s minds right now is how far Takemichi is willing to go to save one person despite everyone else leading a peaceful life. This article will cover how fans reacted to the spoilers that are currently making rounds on the internet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Chapter 262. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262: Taiju is seen alive and fans are worried about Senju

One of the first things that fans were extremely happy about was the fact that Taiju was alive. In the leaked images, fans noticed that he was taking Hakkai’s support while walking and that he was carrying the Toman flag. While fans are sighing in relief, they are quite concerned about his condition and hope that he will be able to survive all that he has withstood so far.

Fans noticed that Mikey was actually looking past Hanma in Chapter 262 of Tokyo Revengers and this led to fans theorizing about the possible events that could occur after this. The fact that Hanma is scared left the entire fanbase speechless, and they are finding it hard to understand what could possibly happen because Hanma isn't usually scared of anything.

🪷🌸 applepies 🌸🪷 haru’s left eyebrow #1 stan @appleluvsmikey #TR262 #TokyoRevengers262



he’s looking PAST hanma, and whoever his target is has hanma horrified…. i’m trying to think of who hanma would be that horrified for….



and if hanma’s leaping with sanzu….



IS MIKEY LOOKING AT SANZU I’LL OFF MYSELF he’s looking PAST hanma, and whoever his target is has hanma horrified…. i’m trying to think of who hanma would be that horrified for….and if hanma’s leaping with sanzu….IS MIKEY LOOKING AT SANZU I’LL OFF MYSELF #TR262 #TokyoRevengers262 he’s looking PAST hanma, and whoever his target is has hanma horrified…. i’m trying to think of who hanma would be that horrified for….and if hanma’s leaping with sanzu….IS MIKEY LOOKING AT SANZU I’LL OFF MYSELF https://t.co/7xQw5lSHPR

mistress @kazuslayed @appleluvsmikey oh my god this is the first time hanma ever looked so scared I'M SCARED NOW TOO @appleluvsmikey oh my god this is the first time hanma ever looked so scared I'M SCARED NOW TOO

mistress @kazuslayed @appleluvsmikey how are we gonna make it to tuesday @appleluvsmikey how are we gonna make it to tuesday 😭

Fans are worried about Sanzu since Mikey is giving the same look that he did when he had the Dark Impulses. He looks emotionless and when he usually looks like that, there is a level of rage that makes him ridiculously strong and there isn't anyone that can really stop him.

WILD!! @wiIddere this is the same look mikey gave south and mitchi in dark impulses state before destroying them lol #tr262 this is the same look mikey gave south and mitchi in dark impulses state before destroying them lol #tr262 https://t.co/mDsyWPqvGY

Fans were trying to understand if Mikey was acting the way he was due to his Dark Impulse or if it was related to time leap. One particular fan mentioned that there was a possibility of a friendly fire and another fan explained why it could be dark Impulses. According to this Tokyo Revengers fan, the reason why this could be Dark Impulses is because of fear manipulation. Anyone in front of him will be terrified to the point where they cannot move. Since Hanma froze in fear, this could be Dark Impulse.

𝐼𝑡𝑠☣️ @manila_izana @KieeJuniper I knew already and also mentioned in battle wiki that Mikeys dark Impulse has fear manipulation which causes the viewers or the victim being scared of that person so much that they can't move any further and gets stuck where they are. @KieeJuniper I knew already and also mentioned in battle wiki that Mikeys dark Impulse has fear manipulation which causes the viewers or the victim being scared of that person so much that they can't move any further and gets stuck where they are.

It was quite difficult for fans to watch Mikey absolutely clobber Takemichi. Fans initially thought that Mikey was about to attack Sanzu, but the two finally decided to duke it out and the upcoming chapter will feature this fight.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the complete chapter to come out on Tuesday since there are a lot of unanswered questions. However, the spoilers have given fans a glimpse into what the next chapter is all about. Stay tuned for more Tokyo Revengers updates as 2022 progresses.

