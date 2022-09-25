Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 initial spoilers depict Shinichiro’s encounter with the third time-leaper in the original timeline

The first few spoilers of the upcoming Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 are now making their rounds on social media. A few hours ago, a couple of panels from the upcoming manga chapter were posted to Twitter, giving fans a first look at what to expect when the story is released.

Most of the panels leaked on social media depict Shinichiro and Sanzu reacting with shock, most likely after meeting the mysterious third-time-leaper. The back of this mysterious old man is also visible, though his identity is obscured by his long and unkempt hair. Continue reading to learn more about the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 271.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 267.

Haruchiyo may be Shinichiro’s trigger in the original timeline, according to spoilers of Tokyo Revengers chapter 271

Along with the panels leaked on Twitter, a summary of the events that will transpire in Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 was also released. According to the spoilers, Shinichiro will go with Sanzu to meet the enigmatic time-leaper we learned about in the last chapter. The man’s identity is still unknown at the moment.

Haruchiyo will most likely act as Shinichiro’s trigger, as there is no reason for the boy to work with the other time traveler. Shinichiro will once again appear to have the same Dark Impulses that Mikey possesses in the canon timeline of the series.

The last of the leaked panels depicts someone playing with a toy plane different from Mikey’s Concord. The identity of the person who is playing with the toy is still unknown, but fans are almost certain that it will have something to do with Manjiro.

Speculations

Sanzu does not want this future for Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

While only a few panels of Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 have been shared online, we can already form some theories about the events that will be depicted. It is more than obvious at this point that Shinichiro and Sanzu will have an encounter with the third time-leaper that will leave them speechless.

It is unlikely that either of them knew this person in the original timeline, but that does not mean that the time traveler did not know them. Their shock could be caused by the time-leaper telling them private information about their lives. This would be the only way for them to know that the homeless man is telling the truth about his abilities.

Shinichiro asking about the time-leaper (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Thanks to the new toy plane that was depicted in the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 271, we can assume that a new timeline will be seen during this chapter. This could be the beginning of Shinichiro’s travel to find a timeline in which Manjiro is alive. Fans are already aware that the oldest Sano brother changed the past many times to save his brother.

This could explain why Shinichiro is seen surrounded by the same darkness Mikey has in the canon timeline. More information on this issue could be revealed once the next chapter is officially released, as we have not yet been informed on how Mikey ended up acquiring said darkness. We were told that the impulses were created by the love Shinichiro felt for his brother, but nothing more.

Lastly, the third time-leaper’s identity is still being kept a secret from fans, though most fans believe it will be a character we already know. Takemichi and Hanma are the most likely candidates to be the mysterious time travelers in Tokyo Revengers chapter 271.

Final thoughts

Is either of them the time-leaperof the original timeline? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

There is still a long wait ahead of us until Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 is officially released. Nonetheless, the hype Ken Wakui created amongst fans by revealing the events of the original timeline will cause spoilers to start being released quickly in the next few days. Fans are more invested in the series than ever before, as the majority of its mysteries and secrets are being revealed.

The plot of this upcoming chapter is still too vague to give fans a proper idea of what will occur in it. Still, there have been many clues in the past chapters that point to this entry in the manga being of vital importance for the series. We will have to wait until the chapter is released to have a better idea of what comes next for the franchise.

