Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 raw scans and spoilers: The ending of the series announced, someone other than Mikey has the Dark Impulse

Amidst the news of the manga ending, a few pages of Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 raw scans have been leaked today. The leaks reveal a shocking facet of the so-called Dark Impulse and put Shinichiro’s actions under a more complex light. According to the leaks, the chapter ends the flashback and returns to the ongoing battle.

As hinted earlier this week, Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 also contains the announcement of the series ending. Additionally, a few color pages and the results of the latest popularity poll. While the chapter seems to illuminate the issue of Mikey’s Dark Impulse, it gives no clue about Hanma’s role in the entire affair.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers manga up to chapter 274.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 raw scans show the origin of Dark Impulses and ends Shinichiro’s flashback

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 is titled No Holding Back. There are two pages of raw scans that are being circulated. In the first one, the scene of Shinichiro’s murder is seen from the victim’s point of view. In a shocking twist, Shinichiro sees the tendrils of the Dark Impulse influencing and invading Kazutora’s mind as he lands the fatal blow.

Shinichiro hearing this line gives the tragedy a new meaning (Image via Liden Films)

Kazutora says his trademark line, “it’s all Mikey’s fault.” Shinichiro, however, remembers that the old time-leaper he had killed to gain the power had cursed him with his dying breath. He wonders if this is karmic retribution for his actions, heavily implying that the old man’s curse became the Dark Impulse which can influence the people Shinichiro cares about or wants to save.

The second page of the spoilers returns to the battlefield and focuses on Haruchiyo, who is in tears. He appears to be moved by something Takemichi says to Mikey. The second-gen Toman president seems determined with his signature glint in his eyes, indicating that Takemichi does not intend to let Mikey’s intention to continue to pay the penance of Shinichiro’s choices interfere with his goal of saving the younger Sano brother’s life.

Additional details

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 also contains the results of the Second Popularity Poll, which has Mikey in the first place. Chifuyu claims second place, followed very closely by Baji. The latter two seem to have risen in popularity due to the spin-off manga focusing on them. Some fans seem disgruntled that Draken has been relegated to ninth place.

The chapter also contains a color page containing the entire main and supporting cast of the manga. This is one of the few additions to mark the announcement of the series ending, which will take place in five more chapters. If there are no creative or publication breaks, then the series will end with chapters 278/279 and volume 31 in November 2022.

