Tokyo Revengers fans bid the series a tearful goodbye despite the controversial final chapter

With the final issue of Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga series officially releasing earlier today, the series has come to an end after an incredibly tumultuous final arc. In terms of fan reception, the series seemed to sway from one extreme to the other on a weekly basis. However, it has always satisfied a certain section of the fanbase.
Nevertheless, each and every issue seemed to cause a majority of fans to argue over its quality, sensibility, narrative value, and integrity. As a result, many are expressing bittersweet feelings and lamenting over what Tokyo Revengers could have been with a different ending.
Follow along as this article briefly recaps the biggest points of Tokyo Revengers’ ending, as well as focuses on predominant fan reactions to this controversial conclusion.
Tokyo Revengers ending has many readers expressing concerns, issues, and regrets with series’ conclusion
Fan reaction
Although Tokyo Revengers officially ended today, it was the 2 prior issues that are being debated upon. Many called it emblematic of issues the entire final arc had, such as under-explanation of key events, character assassinations, and an overall lack of acknowledgement for pre-established plot points.
The penultimate issue and the one before it saw Takemichi waking up in the past after being killed at the hands of present-day Mikey. After dying in Mikey’s arms, Takemichi traveled back to September 10, 1998. This would be a year before Mikey’s accident in the original timeline of the series.
After realizing what has happened to him, he runs to where Mikey’s house would currently be. Subsequently, Baji Keisuke answers the door. Shortly after, Emma, Shinichiro, and Haruchiyo are all seen coming out of Mikey’s house, with Mikey eventually following them. Shockingly, Mikey remembers Takemichi, calling him by his nickname of “Takemitchy.”
The penultimate issue of Tokyo Revengers then begins with Takemichi and Mikey running through the streets in celebration of this miraculous event. In fact, this is the explanation to the events that readers are given. Both Takemichi and Mikey chalk their current situation up to an inexplicable miracle, which remains constant through the end of the series.
The rest of the penultimate issue, as well as the final issue, sees Takemichi and Mikey spending their early childhood as friends, completely rewriting the original timeline. Consequently, this eliminates most, if not all, of the tragic events which plagued the original timeline. The series then follows Takemichi and Mikey through this new timeline, ending with the final issue which sees Takemichi and Hinata Tachibana getting married.
Fans are, for the most part, extremely disappointed with how the series progressed. On top of obvious plot holes and lack of explanations, many are disappointed with how the final arc progressed into this unanimously happy, no-stakes ending. Others are pointing out how many of the characters’ original goals and intentions seem to have changed too drastically in this final timeline.
Some fans are even drastically calling it the worst manga ever made, with others expressing pure bliss over the series’ ending. In between exists those who admittedly appreciated the ending and even enjoyed it, but are also acknowledging the flaws. Clearly, even on an objective level, there are inherent literary issues with how Wakui has written his ending.
