Tokyo Revengers fans bid the series a tearful goodbye despite the controversial final chapter

With the final issue of Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga series officially releasing earlier today, the series has come to an end after an incredibly tumultuous final arc. In terms of fan reception, the series seemed to sway from one extreme to the other on a weekly basis. However, it has always satisfied a certain section of the fanbase.

Nevertheless, each and every issue seemed to cause a majority of fans to argue over its quality, sensibility, narrative value, and integrity. As a result, many are expressing bittersweet feelings and lamenting over what Tokyo Revengers could have been with a different ending.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps the biggest points of Tokyo Revengers’ ending, as well as focuses on predominant fan reactions to this controversial conclusion.

Tokyo Revengers ending has many readers expressing concerns, issues, and regrets with series’ conclusion

Fan reaction

Although Tokyo Revengers officially ended today, it was the 2 prior issues that are being debated upon. Many called it emblematic of issues the entire final arc had, such as under-explanation of key events, character assassinations, and an overall lack of acknowledgement for pre-established plot points.

The penultimate issue and the one before it saw Takemichi waking up in the past after being killed at the hands of present-day Mikey. After dying in Mikey’s arms, Takemichi traveled back to September 10, 1998. This would be a year before Mikey’s accident in the original timeline of the series.

After realizing what has happened to him, he runs to where Mikey’s house would currently be. Subsequently, Baji Keisuke answers the door. Shortly after, Emma, Shinichiro, and Haruchiyo are all seen coming out of Mikey’s house, with Mikey eventually following them. Shockingly, Mikey remembers Takemichi, calling him by his nickname of “Takemitchy.”

abbie ★ @biyuuji if u told me like a month ago tokyo revengers ended like this i would have not believed u if u told me like a month ago tokyo revengers ended like this i would have not believed u https://t.co/59pkYUCstX

The penultimate issue of Tokyo Revengers then begins with Takemichi and Mikey running through the streets in celebration of this miraculous event. In fact, this is the explanation to the events that readers are given. Both Takemichi and Mikey chalk their current situation up to an inexplicable miracle, which remains constant through the end of the series.

The rest of the penultimate issue, as well as the final issue, sees Takemichi and Mikey spending their early childhood as friends, completely rewriting the original timeline. Consequently, this eliminates most, if not all, of the tragic events which plagued the original timeline. The series then follows Takemichi and Mikey through this new timeline, ending with the final issue which sees Takemichi and Hinata Tachibana getting married.

✰ mags @kireiguku #TokyoRevengers Now, that’s over i’m gonna say this was one of THE WORST endings i’ve ever read in my life. I’m not mad that the ending was a happy end BUT THE WAY IT ENDED? it was super rushed, there was no logical sense concerning specific actions and every character+ #TokyoRevengers Now, that’s over i’m gonna say this was one of THE WORST endings i’ve ever read in my life. I’m not mad that the ending was a happy end BUT THE WAY IT ENDED? it was super rushed, there was no logical sense concerning specific actions and every character+

SOL || shinkai🫶 @zoraszoro Ken wakui I love you so much BUT I HAVE QUESTIONS AND TOKYO REVENGERS CANNOT END LIKE THAT Ken wakui I love you so much BUT I HAVE QUESTIONS AND TOKYO REVENGERS CANNOT END LIKE THAT

JOL @Saitamagoated tokyo revengers officially the worst manga ever made now tokyo revengers officially the worst manga ever made now https://t.co/JU1ZmCL85Q

Fans are, for the most part, extremely disappointed with how the series progressed. On top of obvious plot holes and lack of explanations, many are disappointed with how the final arc progressed into this unanimously happy, no-stakes ending. Others are pointing out how many of the characters’ original goals and intentions seem to have changed too drastically in this final timeline.

Jemi | zoro szn 🏴 @najmilatif_ although the plot is so messy and sometimes straight ass, but at the end of the day Wakui gives a heartwarming, satisfying conclusions.



Done reading Tokyo Revengers.



7/10 although the plot is so messy and sometimes straight ass, but at the end of the day Wakui gives a heartwarming, satisfying conclusions. Done reading Tokyo Revengers.7/10

Baylenee @Baylenee



We still got to see the happy ending Wakui made for us 🥹🖤 twitter.com/toman_official… 東京卍リベンジャーズ【公式】 @toman_official 今日11月16日は東京卍リベンジャーズの最終回(^^)



連載開始から5年半、熱い回は号泣しながら、ギャグ回は笑い転げながら気持ちを込めて描き上げました。

東卍メンバーと共に走り抜けた最高の時間、読者の皆様5年半本当にありがとうございました！

（和） 今日11月16日は東京卍リベンジャーズの最終回(^^)連載開始から5年半、熱い回は号泣しながら、ギャグ回は笑い転げながら気持ちを込めて描き上げました。東卍メンバーと共に走り抜けた最高の時間、読者の皆様5年半本当にありがとうございました！（和） https://t.co/mxUMYZNGZn My love for this series has no end. Although I am definitely not satisfied with how the ending progressed.We still got to see the happy ending Wakui made for us 🥹🖤 #TokyoRevengers My love for this series has no end. Although I am definitely not satisfied with how the ending progressed. We still got to see the happy ending Wakui made for us 🥹🖤 #TokyoRevengers twitter.com/toman_official…

Bush🪴 - THE FIRE🔥 @chifuyusbangs it's been a really wonderful and entertaining journey fr. This series has bought me so much happiness and joy. I'll always miss the stans thirst tweet and the jokingly hate tweets. I will miss the excitement we felt for- We all really just witnessed tokyo revengers endit's been a really wonderful and entertaining journey fr. This series has bought me so much happiness and joy. I'll always miss the stans thirst tweet and the jokingly hate tweets. I will miss the excitement we felt for- We all really just witnessed tokyo revengers end💔 it's been a really wonderful and entertaining journey fr. This series has bought me so much happiness and joy. I'll always miss the stans thirst tweet and the jokingly hate tweets. I will miss the excitement we felt for-

Some fans are even drastically calling it the worst manga ever made, with others expressing pure bliss over the series’ ending. In between exists those who admittedly appreciated the ending and even enjoyed it, but are also acknowledging the flaws. Clearly, even on an objective level, there are inherent literary issues with how Wakui has written his ending.

