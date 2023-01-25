Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on January 29, 2023, at 2.08 AM JST according to the anime’s official website. The episode will be broadcast on MBS in Japan and simulcast on Hulu in North America, Disney+, and Disney+Hotstar outside of America.

With the previous episode having introduced the Christmas Showdown arc in earnest, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 will dive into the first true clash between Toman and the Black Dragons via a meeting between Takashi Mitsuya and Taiju Shiba.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 release dates for every time zone

Taiju and Hakkai in episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

According to the official website, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 will be released at different times on different channels. While the episode will air on MBS at 2.08 AM JST, the simulcasting will begin about an hour later. Viewers can catch the episode at the following times across varying time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 29

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, January 28

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, January 28

Greenwich Mean Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, January 28

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, January 28

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Saturday, January 28

Philippine Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 4.38 am, Sunday, January 29

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3

In Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3, titled Stand Alone, Taiju Shiba tried to beat Takemichi to death when Hakkai offered to join his brother’s gang in exchange for him sparing Takemichi’s life. As Hakkai carried him home on his back, Takemichi figured out that Hakkai wanted to join the Black Dragons to kill his brother due to Taiju’s abusive nature.

When Takemichi woke up, he found out that the Mizo Mid Five had joined Toman at his insistence. Chifuyu, who was visiting him, explained the importance of the Black Dragons, and Taiju in particular, to the others. When Takemichi tried to get others to leave him alone, Chifuyu took him on a ride and reassured him with encouraging words. Overwhelmed, Takemichi told him everything about time-traveling and alternate futures.

ً @vantaeprod Takemichi and chifuyu the best duo of tokyo revengers 🥹🤍 Takemichi and chifuyu the best duo of tokyo revengers 🥹🤍 https://t.co/u0JTBNUj9G

Chifuyu took everything in stride and praised Takemichi for his effort. They planned to derail Hakkai’s attempt to leave Toman in the upcoming executives’ meeting, but their schemes failed. In the meeting, Hakkai was accused of betraying Toman by Mochi and Smiley and requested to leave the gang. Mikey left the decision to Mitsuya, who understood Hakkai’s reasons but refused to let him leave.

What to expect in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4

Hakkai thanks Mitsuya (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 will show Mitsuya meeting Taiju. Mitsuya’s relationship with Hakkai will be explained as well. Knowing Hakkai as well as he does, Mitsuya will likely attempt to broker a deal that’s both beneficial to Hakkai and helpful for Toman. Hakkai’s motivation is the abuse he and Yuzuha have to go through at Taiju’s hands, so it’s interesting to see what solutions Mitsuya comes up with.

The effects of Takemichi revealing his conundrum to Chifuyu will be seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 as well. So far, Takemichi has made every decision regarding the future by himself. While Chifuyu is, in Takemichi’s own words, an idiot, he is at least smarter and more worldly than his partner. Additionally, he has been in the delinquent world for longer and knows the ins and outs of their customs better than Takemichi.

Chifuyu's opinion on Taiju (Image via Liden Films)

Manga readers know Taiju Shiba to be a simple character with a complicated motive. While why he does something is usually easily understandable, the reason generally turns out to be completely different in his own mind than what appears to other people. Viewers have not yet gotten a glimpse of this side of Taiju’s character yet, and Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 will hopefully expose a bit more of Taiju’s nature.

