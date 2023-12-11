Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, December 13, at 12 am JST. However, prior to the anime episode's release, the anime's website dropped the preview synopsis and images for the same. The preview should help viewers get an idea of what they can anticipate from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Kisaki threatening Takemichi with a gun. However, the latter did not back away. This led Kisaki to shoot Takemichi's foot. Izana then decided to fight Takemichi. That's when Mikey, Draken, and Hinata arrived at the battlefield as Hinata had revealed Takemichi's secret to the two Toman leaders.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Izana Kurokawa might have a breakdown in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11

Izana Kurokawa as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11, titled Nothing is left, will most likely see Izana Kurokawa have a breakdown as he had wanted to defeat Manjiro Sano for a really long time. He loved Shinishiro Sano, and hence, knowing that he had another brother did not sit well with him.

Hence, upon seeing Mikey in person on the battlefield, his mind is bound to be filled with rage, causing him to go berserk. This will most likely cause him to break down and berate Mikey about Shinichiro and Emma.

Mikey may fight Izana while dealing with his emotions

Manjiro Sano as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Manjiro Sano was already in despair after his sister's death. Thus, hearing Izana Kurokawa berate him about his brother and sister's death is bound to put him in an emotionally vulnerable state. Even so, from the preview images, it seems like Mikey is set to stay calm and fight Izana to take down Tenjiku.

One must remember that Mikey did refer to Izana Kurokawa as his "big brother," and hence, he may likely want to resolve their conflict.

Moreover, Hinata had also told him that Takemichi had come from the future to rescue everyone. This might help him stay focused on the objective, i.e. defeat Izana and Kisaki, rather than letting his emotions control him.

Hanagaki Takemichi may finally succeed in defeating Izana and Kisaki

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

With Mikey and Draken having arrived to help him, Hanagaki Takemichi may finally succeed in defeating Kisaki and Izana. While Kisaki is weak in comparison to other Tenjiku members, Takemichi himself was quite injured. Hence, he would not have been able to win against Kisaki in a fistfight.

As for Izana, it would have been an impossible task for Takemichi to defeat him. Thus, Mikey and Draken's arrival has allowed him to share some of his burden with others.

While Mikey is fighting Izana, Draken and Takemichi could go after Kisaki. This would also be poetic for Draken as in one of the future loops, he did want to murder Kisaki for killing Emma and changing Mikey. However, with the upcoming episode focusing on Mikey vs Izana, Kisaki's storyline may be covered in a later episode.