Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13: Kisaki Tetta meets his end

On December 27, 2023, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 aired, bringing the series to an end. Although there haven't been any official announcements, Tokyo Revengers season 4 is expected to be released in late 2024.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 mainly focused on the fight between Takemichi and Kisaki and concluded the conflict between Tenjiku and the Tokyo Manji Gang. The episode adapted four chapters, starting from chapter 181 and ending with Takemichi pondering Kisaki's death.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers series.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 highlights

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13: Takemichi Hanagaki (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 starts with the brawl between Kisaki and Takemichi in a parking lot. The two exchange punches, with Takemichi recognizing the surroundings. After a brief respite, Kisaki strikes back, leading to a series of intense physical exchanges. Takemichi accuses Kisaki of manipulation and emphasizes his inability to accomplish anything independently.

Kisaki counters, asserting the significance of a perfect plan over brute force to achieve goals. The struggle continues, with Kisaki detailing his schemes, including the plot to kill Draken and orchestrate conflicts within Toman. Amidst a confrontation, Takemichi reveals that the parking lot holds a grim connection to Hina's death in the future.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13: Kisaki Tetta as shown in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

As the two grapple, Kisaki acknowledges Takemichi as a time-leaper, confirming suspicions. In a sudden mental flash, Takemichi envisions Kisaki's failed proposal to Hina. Kisaki, once considered a prodigy, developed an infatuation with Hina but was overshadowed by Takemichi's qualities.

Kisaki meticulously devised a ten-year plan, involving Mikey as a crucial element in attaining his goal of becoming Japan's top delinquent and proposing it to Hina.

Pointing a gun at Takemichi, Kisaki demands answers about his time-leaping abilities and expresses possessiveness over Hina. The confrontation intensifies, leading to Takemichi gaining control of the gun and confronting Kisaki with the gravity of his actions. In a critical moment, Hina and Mikey arrive, providing Kisaki with an opportunity to escape.

Expand Tweet

As Takemichi pursues him, Kisaki insists on starting over but is determinedly opposed by Takemichi. The climax occurs when Kisaki, standing in a crosswalk, questions Takemichi's perception of him as a time-leaper. Before an explanation, a tragic event unfolds as a truck crashes into Kisaki, leaving him severely injured and screaming in agony.

With Kisaki's demise, the Kanto Incident concludes, leading to the arrest of S-62 members and the acknowledgment of three casualties. The aftermath prompts somber reflection among the participants.

The following day, Takemichi visits Kakucho, who survived a gunshot wound, highlighting the loss of Tenjiku's aspirations. Despite Kisaki's death, Takemichi grapples with the trauma of witnessing the demise of his adversary, leaving a lingering impact on his psyche.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 adeptly adapted chapters 181-185, bringing a dramatic conclusion to the season. With the Bonten Arc, Three Deities Arc, and Kanto Manji Arc awaiting adaptation, fans anticipate at least two or three more seasons.

The continuation hinges on Liden Film's approach to animating these pivotal story arcs. However, the series' declining popularity may prevent a new season from being renewed at all.