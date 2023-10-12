Tokyo Revengers season 3 isn't getting any attention (and the hated manga ending is to blame)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 has finally begun, however, as evident from the online activity, the anime is getting next to no attention compared to its first season. While many fans may deduce the reason for the same as anime's switch to Disney Plus, the real reason has to be the manga series. However, why is the Tokyo Revengers manga ending hated?

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers follows the story of Hanagaki Takemichi, a man in his mid-twenties, who obtains the ability to go back in time. Using this ability, he tries to save his ex-girlfriend who died by getting caught up in Tokyo Manji Gang's activities. Hence, Takemichi decided to become the gang's top member and prevent the ill fate that was set to be bestowed on his close friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers season 3: How did the manga's ending affect the anime?

Tokyo Revengers season 3 has already started airing, however, the anime is receiving next to no hype. While many fans may believe that the reason behind the same is the series' switch to Disney Plus, the real reason behind the drop in hype is its manga ending.

Tokyo Revengers manga ended back in November 2022. While fans were hoping for a tremendous ending to the Time Leap anime, Ken Wakui left fans with a lackluster finish. The manga's ending made the entire story up to that point useless as Takemichi and Mikey together rewrote the entire story.

The manga's ending, for some reason, saw Takemichi and Mikey together going back to 2006, i.e., a time before Mikey and Draken met. From that moment, they rewrote the entire timeline, meaning that all the friendships and relationships that fans loved and cherished had all been erased. This includes the connection between Mikey & Draken and Takemichi & Chifuyu.

Moreover, there were several loopholes, a major one being the fact that Mikey and Takemichi were able to fix broken families, despite their age. Even if one were to ignore that, the manga till the very end, did not reveal anything about Shuji Hanma.

The last straw for fans was when Takemichi stated that he had been working on his mission all alone. However, that was a blatant lie considering that Naoto and Chifuyu were always there for him.

How fans reacted to Tokyo Revengers season 3

As evident from Tweets from the fans, people weren't even aware that Tokyo Revengers season 3 had premiered. This just proves how disinterested fans are in the franchise now. Meanwhile, the fans that did know of the anime's premiere, did not want to discuss it as they were certain that there was no hype around the series.

Some fans even clearly stated that they did not like the series because of the manga. The manga's ending managed to ruin the anime's reputation. Hence, no one was interested in watching the anime. Some fans even took the effort to finish reading the manga so that they had some backing when trying to hate the series.

With two episodes already released, LIDENFILMS can only hope for Tokyo Revengers season 3 to generate some hype during its airing.

