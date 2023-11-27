Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 preview and what to expect

It'sTokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, November 29, at 12 am JST. However, prior to the anime episode's release, the series' website dropped the preview synopsis and images for the same. These should help fans get an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode revealed that Akane was Seishu's older sister who Kokonoi had a crush on. Unfortunately, Akane passed away due to severe injuries after a house fire.

The anime episode also revealed that Kokonoi had pledged allegiance to Tenjiku and he was unwilling to leave the gang. Elsewhere, the episode also set up Angry and Hakkai's fight against the Haitani brothers.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Rindo Haitani will try and injure Angry and Hakkai in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9

Rindo Haitani as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Rindo Haitani, as revealed in the previous episode, is adept at twisting a person's joints in the most painful ways possible. Hence, as evident from the preview images, Rindo will most likely try and break either Angry or Hakkai's leg in the upcoming episode.

Thus, considering that every Tokyo Manji Gang member is set to be busy fighting their own battles, Rindo might likely end up successful in his endeavor.

This could be a huge blow for Toman as both Angry and Hakkai are huge firepowers for them. Thus, losing either of them could end up changing the entire flow of the gang battle.

Hakkai Shiba will likely be beaten down by Ran Haitani

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Hakkai Shiba and Angry had decided to team up against the Haitani brothers together. However, in the previous episode, Hakkai wasn't as injured as he can be seen in the latest preview images.

Thus, there is reason to believe that Ran Haitani is set to team up with his brother to beat up Hakkai with a baton to his face. Such attacks could likely put Hakkai's life at risk.

Angry will likely go after the Haitani brothers on his own

Angry as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

From the preview image, it is evident that Angry will not get injured as badly as Hakkai. Moreover, he is shown to be shocked by what he is set to witness. Thus, he might likely start raging and go after the Haitani brothers all on his own.

In addition, there is a chance that fans will get to see his backstory with Smiley, possibly revealing his true nature and strength.

Hanagaki Takemichi might end up in a tough spot

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Due to Mikey and Draken's absence, Hanagaki Takemichi is the acting president of the Tokyo Manji Gang. With Angry and Hakkai in a tough spot against the Haitani brothers and he himself facing off against Kakucho, he might get confused about his next action.

He will want to help his fellow Toman members, however, with he himself being occupied in a fight, he might be forced to witness Angry and Hakkai get beaten up.

