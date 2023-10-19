The third episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 25, at 12 am JST. It will be broadcast on Japanese television networks, including MBS, AT-X, TV TOKYO, and others. It is worth noting that the availability of the upcoming episode for streaming may vary depending on different time zones, with the possibility of it becoming accessible in most countries as early as Tuesday.
In episode 3, a significant twist throws Takemichi into the past, leaving him stranded without a way back. Filled with heartache and uncertainty about what lies ahead, he crosses paths with Hinata Tachibana, who recognizes his ability to travel through time.
This newfound knowledge ignites Takemichi's resolve to alter the grim future he once witnessed, laying the groundwork for an exhilarating showdown against Kurokawa Izana and Kisaki Tetta.
Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 4 release information and what to expect
Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 4 is set to release on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, worldwide. However, viewers in Japan can expect the episode to premiere on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, specifically at 12 am JST.
The release of the anime series will vary depending on different time zones, as announced by its official website. It is important to note that the series will be simulcast internationally, with a three-hour delay.
Here are the release times for episode 3 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zones:
- Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, October 24
- Central Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, October 24
- Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, October 24
- British Standard Time: 6 pm, Tuesday, October 24
- Central European Time: 7 pm, Tuesday, October 24
- Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Tuesday, October 24
- Philippine Standard Time: 2 am, Wednesday, October 25
- Australian Central Standard Time: 3:30 am, Wednesday, October 25
Recap of Episode 3 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc
In this episode, Takemichi travels back in time to urgently confirm Naoto's future. However, when he attempts to return to the present, he becomes stranded in the past, hinting at Naoto's death due to his gunshot wounds. Overwhelmed with sorrow, Takemichi mistakenly perceives Naoto as Hinata Tachibana and talks about their shared mission to rescue Hinata in the future.
Determined to change the past and prevent a dark future, Takemichi resolves to defeat Kurokawa Izana and Kisaki Tetta. His ultimate goal is to save Mikey from succumbing to darkness.
Takemichi meets Ryuguji Ken and they pay a visit to Mikey's house. It is there that Takemichi discovers an intriguing revelation about Mikey's family history. Emma, Mikey's sister, unveils the truth that Izana is her biological brother.
She shares letters from him to Shinichiro, filled with envy and animosity towards Mikey. Shockingly, it becomes clear that Izana masterminded the attack on Kazutora with the intention of hurting Mikey after Shinichiro's demise. Now, Izana has formed a group called Tenjiku to dismantle and crush everything that Mikey stands for.
Takemichi seeks support from his old friends to devise a strategy against Izana and Tenjiku. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when Yasuhiro Mucho, the captain of the 5th Division, launches a brutal attack on him. This shocking incident confirms the presence of a traitor within Toman.
The episode reaches an intense conclusion as Takemichi, along with Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi, find themselves captured, leaving viewers on a chilling cliffhanger about their role in the upcoming episodes.
What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 4
In Episode 3 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, Takemichi's doubts about Kurokawa Izana are finally cleared.
Moving on to Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 4, fans can anticipate captivating story progression and thrilling action. The arc introduces new characters and delves deeper into the conflicts and power struggles within the gangs. As the arc advances, viewers can expect more intense battles, surprising revelations, and continued character growth.
