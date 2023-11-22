Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 8 highlights: Inupi and Kokonoi's Past Revealed, Hakkai and Angry Face Off Against The Haitani Brothers

In the tumultuous clash between Toman and the ruthless Tenjiku gang in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, a web of personal tragedies, broken loyalties, and desperate pursuits unfolds. At the heart of this conflict lies Kokonoi, a character shaped by the harrowing loss of his beloved Akane.

Driven to accumulate a staggering sum for her medical treatment, Kokonoi descends into a world of crime, leading the Black Dragons down a dark path.

As Takemichi strives to reclaim his former ally, Tenjiku's formidable S-62 generation poses tough challenges. Simultaneously, poignant flashbacks unveil the intricacies of the characters' relationships, while intense battles reveal this high-stakes confrontation's emotional and physical toll.

The stage is set for a gripping narrative that intertwines personal struggles, loyalty, and the cost of choices in the unforgiving world of delinquency.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Kokonoi Hajime, The Money-Making Genius

Hajime Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

In a confrontation between Takemichi and Kakucho, Takemichi reveals that Emma's death catalyzes the impending conflict. Takemichi vows to defeat Tenjiku, Izana, and Kisaki and retrieve Kokonoi. However, Kakucho dismisses Takemichi's chances of returning to Kokonoi since Kokonoi chose to be part of Tenjiku. Meanwhile, Inupi confronts Kokonoi, urging him to return to Toman.

Kokonoi, now free from pretending, coldly rejects the offer, insisting Toman will lose. In a heated exchange, Inupi expresses loyalty to Takemichi and the Black Dragons while Kokonoi grapples with his obsession for money.

A flashback reveals Kokonoi's childhood love for Akane, leading to a tragic event where he mistakenly saves Seishu instead of Akane from a burning building, resulting in severe consequences for Akane.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: The Death of Akane Inui

They are determined to fund Akane's treatment, and Kokonoi resorts to illegal activities, recruiting delinquents for theft and blackmail. As their notoriety grows, so do their earnings, which falls far short of Kokonoi's goal. Reinvesting the money, they escalate to credit card theft, while Kokonoi builds connections with the wealthy.

Akane Inui passes away due to burn injuries in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

Akane's death, revealed through a tearful call from Inupi, shatters Kokonoi. In a confrontation, Inupi implores him to move on, leading to Kokonoi's emotional outburst, rejecting emotional ties and accusing others of using him for money. In a poignant moment, he touches Inupi's face, reflecting on Akane's death and his remorse for lacking the funds to save her.

Despite Inupi's plea, Kokonoi, consumed by his alliance with Tenjiku, sees them as enemies. Mucho intervenes, signaling a new conflict.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Izana Expresses His Confidence in Tenjiku's Victory

Kakucho vs Takemitchi (Image via Liden Films)

In the ongoing fight between Takemichi and Kakucho in the latter half of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 8, Takemichi's attempts prove futile as he is quickly thrown to the ground. Undeterred, he implores Kakucho to let him face Kisaki. Meanwhile, Kisaki, Hanma, and Izana observe the ongoing battles from a distance.

Chifuyu rushes to aid Takemichi but is halted by Mocchi, showcasing his formidable strength. Izana elucidates the criminal backgrounds of Tenjiku's S-62 generation, highlighting Mocchi's assault on a police officer and Mucho's brutal attack that left his opponent paralyzed.

The Haitani brothers, known for the "Roppongi Battle of the Ashes," caused death during their ruthless takeover of the largest gang in the region.

Kurokawa Izana (Image via Liden Films)

Despite the challenges, Izana remains confident in Tenjiku's victory, boasting the S-62 generation's reputation as the most brutal delinquents. The stage is set for intense clashes and high-stakes confrontations among these formidable factions in the upcoming Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episodes.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Haitani Brothers Dominate Over Angry and Hakkai

The Haitani Brothers (Image via Liden Films)

The younger siblings' lack of coordination becomes evident in a showdown between Angry, Hakkai, and the formidable Haitani brothers. Rindo immobilizes Hakkai, allowing Ran to attack both Angry and Hakkai. Chifuyu observes their disjointed teamwork and attributes it to their pampered upbringing as the youngest siblings. Angered, Angry, and Hakkai lashed out at Chifuyu.

The Haitani brothers mock them for depending on their older siblings, intensifying the conflict. Despite their initial defeat, lying on the ground, Angry and Hakkai reflect on their weaknesses and dependence on their siblings. Realizing they must overcome these shortcomings, the siblings muster determination.

Rising to their feet, Angry and Hakkai prepare to face the Haitani brothers again, driven by newfound resolve and a shared understanding of their weaknesses.

