Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 10 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Unlike the previous episodes, the ninth installment of Tomo-chan is a Girl! had just one narrative, which seemed improbable to most fans of the series. However, the most unlikely thing about episode 9 was that it was all about exploring Carol and Kousuke’s relationship, and Jun and Tomo, the series' main characters, barely had screen time.

Although the episode didn’t center on the beloved duo, fans were delighted that the series started highlighting the important supporting characters of the show who play pivotal roles in the storyline. However, the upcoming episode will continue with the rom-com shenanigans of Tomo and Jun, as fans of the series have heavily missed the duo in the previous episode.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 10 will see Tomo and Jun in a marathon madness

Release date and time, streaming platforms

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 10 will be released this Wednesday, March 8, 2023, on respective Japanese syndications such as TOKYO MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV at 12.30 am JST. For fans outside Southeast Asia, Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! for free.

Crunchyroll has also included the English dub of the anime. Since the platform's free version comes with multiple ads, viewers can switch to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings of the anime episodes are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, March 8, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, March 8, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, March 8, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, March 8, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, March 8, 9 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, March 8, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, March 7, 2 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, March 8, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 10

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! @tomochan_en Everyone say thank you to Sally Amaki for bringing Carol to life Everyone say thank you to Sally Amaki for bringing Carol to life 🙌❤️ https://t.co/XvPlqYizlK

The upcoming episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will see the beloved duo in a decisive battle of the school marathon. Since Tomo is not going to accept the girl’s race course, she will give a tough competition to Jun. Expectedly, the upcoming episode will be divided into two segments and more, as it will entirely adapt volume 6 of the series.

The next segment of the episode will traverse back to the duo’s junior high days when Jun realized that Tomo was a girl all along. The narrative will also reveal how Jun had trouble hanging out with Tomo after he discovered her true identity.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 9

In episode 9, Kousuke enrolled in Aizawa Dojo to become strong and was intensely enthusiastic about training alongside Tomo and Jun. Although the strict regime of the dojo knocked the living daylights out of him, Kousuke wanted to grow strong to protect Carol. While hearing about Kousuke’s day, Carol mistakenly believed he was attracted to Tomo.

To make Kousuke jealous, Carol hung out with Jun and even went to his house. Jun was terrified after Carol finally kissed him on the cheek. Being frightened, the former rushed to Tomo’s house and hugged her. The next day, Misuzu intimidatingly persuaded Kousuke that he loved Carol but didn’t tell her as he never saw her at her lowest.

To make Carol feel vulnerable, Misuzu proclaimed that Kousuke doesn’t see her as a girl. Surprisingly Misuzu’s bitter comments worked, and Carol rushed home with tears in her eyes. Kousuke followed her home and revealed that everything was just an act.

Kousuke finally professed to Carol that he loved her a lot. The latter forgave the former. Later the next day, Carol dressed as a rabbit, scared Misuzu, and kissed her on the cheeks.

