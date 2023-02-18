Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 8 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The seventh episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will be released this Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12.30 am JST.

The previous episode of the anime was all about traversing back to when Jun and Tomo first met. Fans of the series have noticed that the current Jun is much different from his childhood, as he has developed a more confident and assertive disposition. With the intent to surpass Tomo one day, Jun hasn’t stopped to grow stronger ever since the day he made a pact with her.

However, the second part of the episode caught viewers off guard as they couldn’t stop themselves from laughing after witnessing Jun getting staggered by Tomo sporting beachwear. Tomo-chan is a Girl! fans have set their eyes on the release of the upcoming episodes as they can’t get enough of the rom-com goodness of the series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 8 will see Carol and Misuzu having a sleepover at Tomo’s house

Release date & time, streaming platform:

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 7 will be released this Wednesday, February 22, 2023, on respective Japanese syndications such as TOKYO MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV at 12.30 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only platform to stream the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! for fans outside Southeast Asia.

Crunchyroll has also included the English dub of the anime. The dub features Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa, Ricco Fajardo as Junichiro Kubota, Jad Saxton as Misuzu Gundo, Sally Amaki as Carol Olston, Christopher Llewyn Ramirez as Tatsumi Tanabe, Ciarán Strange as Kosuke Misaki.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is being streamed free on Crunchyroll, but with multiple ads. To enjoy the episode without interruptions, viewers can switch to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, February 22, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, February 22, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, February 22, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, February 22, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, February 22, 9 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, February 22, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, February 22, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 8

Nai @NaisugaiXD @tomochan_en She not even lying about trying to start fights from that smug @tomochan_en She not even lying about trying to start fights from that smug https://t.co/LiQIFCw8DS

Episode 8 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will see Carol proposing the idea of having a sleepover at Tomo’s house. Since Misuzu doesn’t like to miss this incredible opportunity, she will also tag along with the former. For Akemi and Goro Tomo, having more girlfriends like Carol will come off as an unanticipated surprise as Jun is the only person who frequently visits her at any given time.

The second part of the episode will see Tomo and Jun going to the Fireworks Festival together. The former will expectedly sport a yukata (an unlined cotton summer kimono), again catching Jun off guard. As the Fireworks Festival holds a greater significance in the anime universe for romance, fans might see Tomo trying her best for the second time to profess her feelings for Jun.

A brief recap of the Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 7

During his morning jog, Jun was hit by nostalgia after running into a place with many stairs that reminded him of when he met Tomo. Jun encountered Tomo moments after he and his family moved to the town. Being a loud extrovert, Tomo couldn’t stop herself from bombarding the new neighbor with many questions.

Tomo eventually broke Jun’s Gameboy and got punched in an instant. To apologize, the former begged the latter to hit her a hundred more times. Akemi and Goro also apologized on their daughter’s behalf. Jun became friends with Tomo and later got introduced to Misuzu.

After some bullies took away Jun’s new Gameboy, Tomo taught them a lesson. Jun didn’t like Tomo risking herself for something insignificant. He gave her his Gameboy and made a pact to reclaim it the day he would surpass her in strength. The next day, Jun joined the dojo of Tomo’s father.

Light Novel Network @LightNovelNet Tomo-chan's last episode was more realistic than many "adult, non-fantasious" animes out there.



The scene when Junichiro is all evasive towards Tomo, and imagines all sorts of nonsense stuff in a try to turn his attention away from her two "pieces" is too realistic! Tomo-chan's last episode was more realistic than many "adult, non-fantasious" animes out there.The scene when Junichiro is all evasive towards Tomo, and imagines all sorts of nonsense stuff in a try to turn his attention away from her two "pieces" is too realistic! https://t.co/8xhve18nQJ

Tomo, Jun, Misuzu, and Carol went to the beach to begin their summer vacations. While Jun was shocked to see Tomo in a swimsuit, Misuzu teased Jun for being scared of Tomo and Carol in their beachwear. Jealous of Carol getting close to Jun, Tomo splashed water on them at blinding speed.

Episode 7 then saw Jun save Tomo and Carol from getting harassed by guys at the beach. Misuzu advised Tomo to stay a bit closer to Jun the entire day. Although the latter played it off by keeping a straight face, sitting closer to the former was challenging. Misuzu concluded that it was difficult for her to understand what Jun felt for Tomo.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes