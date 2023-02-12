Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 7 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Episode 6 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will air on February 8, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. As seen in the previous episode, fans of Fumita Yanagida’s rom-com anime series loved how the titular protagonist didn’t lose her tomboy spirit despite getting a complete girly makeover.

Currently, the primary issue for Tomo is not to revise her actual disposition, but to make her childhood friend, Jun, realize that she likes him and wants him to see her as a girl too.

Unbeknownst to Tomo, Jun likes her just the way she is and doesn’t want to change a thing about her. The latter is struggling to convey his true feelings, which isn’t going to happen anytime soon since he has a long road to overcoming his crippling fear of anxiety. However, he does a better job of playing cool by not letting anyone see through his deadpan facade.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 7 will reveal the pact Tomo, and Jun made in their childhood days

Release date and time, streaming platform

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 7 will be released this Wednesday, February 15, 2023, on TOKYO MX and other Japanese syndications like BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV at 12.30 am JST. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! for international fans.

The streaming platform has also included the English dub of the anime featuring Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa and Ricco Fajardo as Junichiro Kubota.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is being streamed for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads. Viewers can remove them by switching to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, February 15, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, February 15, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, February 15, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Tuesday, February 15, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, February 15, 9 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, February 15, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, February 16, 2 am

Philippines time: Tuesday, February 15, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 6

(Lena) yuzurity

#tomochan Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko! EP06 - Great episode, we are really getting lots of Misuzu x Carol moments now and then. As well how Tomo starts to feel more feminine slowly. As always the VA's are killing on this show #トモちゃんは女の子 Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko! EP06 - Great episode, we are really getting lots of Misuzu x Carol moments now and then. As well how Tomo starts to feel more feminine slowly. As always the VA's are killing on this show #トモちゃんは女の子#tomochan https://t.co/krllKchYuh

Episode 6 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will see the debut of Eddie, the father of Carol Olsten. Since the episode will be divided into two to three narratives, one of them is expected to reveal how Eddie met Carol’s mother.

The last two segments of the episode will traverse Tomo and Jun's childhood days, briefly explaining how they became friends.

As Jun has always seen Tomo as his most potent rival/friend, fans will see get to see the time he made the resolute to surpass her. Additionally, they will also get to learn about the pact Jun made with Tomo in their childhood days by giving her his most precious possession, which he vowed to reclaim the day he bests her.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 5

biggest Marin Kitagawa simp @test41980284 this my favorite episode of tomo chan lmao cracking up all day this my favorite episode of tomo chan lmao cracking up all day https://t.co/wt8QlToLeD

Before they headed to school, Jun reminded Tomo that it was her birthday by giving her a new pair of sunglasses. Instead of being thankful, the latter teased the former by saying he should be showing her respect since she had gotten a few months older than him. She also teased Misuzu for being younger than her, but the latter scared her with a reference book as a gift.

Carol went a little overboard by gifting Tomo a huge gleaming gold brick. After school, Misuzu and Carol gave her a complete girly makeover and asked her to bring ice cream from a nearby store, where she inadvertently ran into Jun.

Jun was amazed by the sheer resemblance between the girl and Tomo. They both went to the playfield, where they got hit by nostalgia after witnessing a friendship like theirs. Realizing all the ice cream got melted, the protagonist ran to the store again and later headed back to Misuzu’s house to celebrate her birthday.

At the Dodgeball Tournament, Tomo got placed in the boys' group due to her monstrous strength. Her and Jun’s team defeated all their rival groups one after the other. However, it was difficult for the pair to stand against Gorilla Senpai and his team.

Jun protected Tomo from getting hit by Gorilla’s ball. To avenge her sacrifice, Tomo single-handedly defeated Gorilla.

Jun sparred with Gorilla at his Judo club and defeated him countless times. She told him that he doesn’t train for tournaments but would rather catch up with his friend, who he admired the most.

