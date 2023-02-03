Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The upcoming episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will air on February 8, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. The anime recently surprised fans with two new character additions to the storyline, Ferris Olston and Misaki Gundou. The former is the air-headed mother of Carol while the latter is the cold and stern mother of Misuzu. Both the characters have highly identical personalities to their daughters.

With how things turned out between Tomo and Jun after they pulled a gaming overnighter Tomo-chan is a Girl! fans are excited to learn what comes next for the pair since they have been acting strangely around each other lately. As this could be the beginning of their romantic odyssey, fans are getting eager for the release of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 6.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 6 will see Tomo getting an breathtaking makeover by her friends on her birthday

Release date and time, streaming platform

Episode 6 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will air this Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese broadcasting at 12.30 am JST.

Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! for fans outside Southeast Asia. The streaming platform has also included the English dub of Tomo-chan is a Girl! featuring Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa and Ricco Fajardo as Junichiro Kubota. The series is being streamed for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads.

Viewers can remove ads by switching to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, February 7, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, February 7, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, February 7, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Tuesday, February 7, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, February 7, 9 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, February 7, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, February 8, 2 am

Philippines time: Tuesday, February 7, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 6?

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 6 will pick up from chapter 22 of the original manage series’ third volume. The upcoming episode will see Tomo in yet another hysterical dilemma, where she will discover new features of femininity based on her appearance. As she gets all the ideas from Misuzu, things will eventually get awkward for Jun, who tends to avoid anything new to him except for his usual best friend.

The episode will also see Tomo’s friends throwing her a birthday party, where she will get a girly makeover, altering her appearance entirely. Misuzu and Carol will make Tomo go on a short expedition to a store where she will likely encounter her best friend. The upcoming episode will also be divided into three segments.

One of the narratives is expected to cover chapter 19, which was earlier left out from being adapted in the previous episode.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 5

Misuzu and Tomo were frightened after discovering Carol’s house, a massive mansion in the middle of a dense forest fortified by an outstretched fence. They eventually ran into Carol’s mother, Ferris, who behaved a bit hostile towards Tomo, assuming she was a boy. Carol’s princess-themed bedroom shell-shocked Tomo.

Tomo decided to play Othello with Carol, but she lost in no time, and the same thing happened to Misuzu. On their way out, Ferris hugged Tomo and Misuzu to thank them for caring for Carol. The next day, Jun wanted to prepare for the upcoming exam with Tomo, but Misuzu broke his spirits by telling him that she was a better tutor than him, being ranked #1 in her overall academics.

Misuzu’s mother, Misaki, was surprised that her daughter invited friends home and was unsettled by how adorable Carol was. After the results were out, aside from everyone else, Misuzu was horrorified after learning that Carol stole the #1 spot from her.

Episode 5 then saw Tomo give her word to Jun that they would pull a gaming all-nighter at his home. However, she was frightened after realizing that, as a girl, it was a big thing to do a night out at a boy’s home. Tomo and Jun encountered several awkward situations but somehow made it to midnight.

However, Tomo was scared after Jun attacked her with his grappling move in his unconscious state. Though it had been over a week, the pair had difficulty overcoming the awkward night out.

