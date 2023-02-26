Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 9 release date, what to expect, and more

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 9 will air on March 1, 2023, on a few local Japanese TV channels, after which it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Catching Tomo sporting a traditional yukata in the previous episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! has undoubtedly caused every fan's heart to skip a beat. Despite her tomboy spirit sabotaging her feminine qualities, she inadvertently enchanted Jun and the entire fanbase with her charm at the fireworks festival.

However, the second piece caught fans off guard, putting them back on track with the usual “diabolical” Tomo, who is unforgiving to those who try to hurt her friends. Tomo-chan is a Girl! fans commended the series for its unique, emotionally balanced segments that made the entire episode an enthralling 24 minutes of rom-com goodness.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tomo-chan is a Girl! anime and manga series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 9 will see Kousuke joining the Aizawa dojo

Episode 9 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will air this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX and other respective Japanese syndications such as BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV at 12.30 am JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! exclusively for fans outside Southeast Asia. Crunchyroll has also included the English dub of the anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series for free. The only catch is that fans have to deal with multiple ads, which could ruin their excitement. To enjoy the episode without interruptions, viewers can switch to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, March 1, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, March 1, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, March 1, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, March 1, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, March 1, 9 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, March 1, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, February 28, 2 am

Philippines time: Wednesday, March 1, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 9

The upcoming episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will see Kousuke gathering the courage to become stronger by joining Aizawa’s dojo. Being a newbie, he would be having difficulty catching up to the tough physical regime of the Aizawa dojo. Kousuke will soon discover why the dojo only produces menacing beasts who are popular for being unrivaled.

The second piece of the series will adapt the remaining two chapters of the manga’s volume 5, which revolves around Carol taking revenge on Tomo for spending too much time with Kousuke by hanging out with Jun. However, things are expected to go south after Tomo discovers that Carol and Jun are spending time alone.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 8

While playing the king game (in which players must obey the king’s commands), Misuzu dared Tomo to ask Jun for the fireworks festival alone. She was initially scared, but watching Jun being unenthusiastic made her wonder what had happened. The next day, Carol persistently made Misuzu join her and Kousuke for the fireworks festival celebration.

Catching Tomo in a beautiful crimson-red floral yukata bedazzle Jun, making him speechless. The food stall owners at the fireworks festival grounds were surprised to see Tomo, the “stall-destroying demon of the summer festival,” transformed into a beautiful girl.

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove



#tomochan Man what an episode. Obligatory Festival firework ep. Everyone looked great in their yukata! Almost thought Tomo would confess at the fireworks. Man what an episode. Obligatory Festival firework ep. Everyone looked great in their yukata! Almost thought Tomo would confess at the fireworks. #tomochan https://t.co/mSsIe4eekg

After two random guys started flirting with Tomo, Jun saved her. However, he made her angry by saying that she could have handled things all on her own. Exclaiming how there are things that couldn’t be solved with mere strength, Tomo thanked Jun for protecting her.

Getting lost in her beauty, Jun was briefly hypnotized and grabbed her arms unintentionally. Jun and Tomo wanted to talk about their feelings, but the uncertainty of what would come next stopped them midway.

20% Agent_Hunt @durga1996

Anime: Tomo Chan is a girl Ayoo misuzu-chan is one of best side characters of current airing animeAnime: Tomo Chan is a girl Ayoo misuzu-chan is one of best side characters of current airing anime😂Anime: Tomo Chan is a girl https://t.co/iwFOPRZ6UA

To teach Tomo a lesson, the seniors tried to attack Misuzu. After Carol tased their leader, it gave her and Misuzu enough time to escape. They hid at an abandoned factory behind the school. Misuzu called Jun’s phone, told him to come alone, and asked him not to let Tomo find out. However, she eventually caught sight of the situation.

Carol was upset over Misuzu calling her “just a classmate” in front of the seniors. However, the latter eventually revealed that she was safeguarding the former. Tomo and Jun defeated all of the seniors in seconds. Tailing Jun and Tomo, Kousuke ran into Carol and got infuriated over the senior’s leader for doing bad things to her. However, Carol eventually calmed him down.

After everyone left, Misuzu scared the seniors by revealing that Tomo was the only daughter of legendary Gorou Aizawa, the successor to the Aizawa dojo. The following day, Tomo got excited after Jun started being casual around her instead of flustering away.

Poll : 0 votes