Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3 is set to be released on August 9, 2023. Following the release of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2, titled, Life as a Teacher, fans noticed something about the character. They noted that while Aya cautions Tsukasa that she needs to maintain her cuteness in front of Nasa since he can fall for any high school girl, Nasa reassures Tsukasa that he only loves her.

In addition, the episode included a scene where the school girls learned that Nasa lives in a bathhouse and are now more curious about his life and his wife. With this happening, it is expected that more of Nasa's class girls will be interested in his life and will choose him as their romantic counselor. As a result, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3 in the coming weeks.

Nasa's cousin to be featured in Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3 will be released on August 9, 2023, at 12 pm JST (August 8, 2023, 8 pm PDT). Tonikawa Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3 will be accessible in Japan on platforms like Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai. The anime will subsequently be accessible on Abema Premium, DMM TV, FOD, and Hulu at noon on Saturday, August 12.

For international viewers, Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ will be made available on Crunchyroll in selected areas.

The following are the release dates and times for Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3 in various timezones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 9 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A quick recap of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2

The second episode of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ began with Nasa giving a Pop quiz to his class. Following taking the test, Nasa and his wife Tsukasa were pictured at their bathhouse. As they conversed in the episode, Nasa and Tsukasa both agreed to go on a ramen date.

On the other hand, Miyako Haru, a secret ramen critic, and Nasa's student, also decided to go out and eat ramen. Following this, as Miyako arrived at the restaurant, she was instructed to share a seat, however, much to her surprise, she did so with Nasa and Tsukasa. Nasa then introduced her wife to Miyako, and the three of them ordered ramen.

Following this, Tsukasa and Aya were seen in the episode where Aya talked to Tsukasa and advised her to be on an equal footing with the schoolgirls in order to look cute. Aya also got Tsukasa ready to wear an Otogi high school girl's uniform, where Nasa teaches. As Aya persuaded Tsukasa to wear the uniform, she instructed Nasa to accompany Tsukasa on a shopping trip.

As the episode went on, viewers saw Nasa assisting Aya and others in digging a hole to create a small pond, Following this, the action changed and Nasa was seen in the school, where Kurenai complimented him on his intelligence and ability to teach any subject. As Kurenai was talking to Nasa, Usa also joined them and asked Nasa to take supplementary classes at his house.

However, because Nasa does not live in a house but in a bathhouse, Usa and others were taken aback when he revealed this. After that, Kurenai, Usa, and three other girls were seen heading to Nasa's bathhouse to give it a try. While the girls experienced their first time bathing in a bathhouse, they also got curious about Nasa's life.

The girls then returned to their homes as the episode came to a close. As the episode ended, it was seen that Nasa and others had successfully created the pond.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3?

In Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 3, viewers can anticipate that the schoolgirls Nasa teaches will continue to be very interested in learning more about him. They will also be just as interested in conversing with him more. Additionally, Onimaru Ginga, Nasa's cousin, will be featured in Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You ~High School Days~ episode 3.

In addition, Shirogane Yaiba choosing Nasa as her romantic advisor is something fans can anticipate. It will be interesting to see, though, on whom Shirogane Yaiba has her heart.

