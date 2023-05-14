Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 7 release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 7 will release this Saturday, May 19, 2023, on channel TOKYO MX, at 1 am JST. BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese broadcasting stations will also run the episode later. Crunchyroll the latest episodes of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 for fans internationally.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 6 will see Nasa and Tsukasa continuing their vacation at Kusatsu, which they decided to extend after a sudden encounter with Chitose’s grandmother.

In Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 7, viewers will be introduced to two new characters

Release timings for all regions, where to watch

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 7 release date and time for all regions are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, May 18, 9 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, May 18, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, May 18, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, May 18, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, May 18, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, May 18, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, May 19, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, May 18, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, May 18, 1 pm

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 7, along with all the previous installments of the series, are exclusively available on Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform worldwide. The series is rumored to be added to Netflix’s massive anime catalog later this June.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 6

Tsukasa wore a beautiful Yukata to surprise her husband, which eventually worked like a charm. Later, the couple visited all the renowned places in Kusatsu. Tsukasa explained Nasa everything about Kusatsu, as he needed to learn its history. Nasa clicked many candid pictures of his wife for his album and even treated her to expensive delicacies.

Nasa was scuffling with the notion that even after marriage, he still had difficulty asking his wife to bathe together. Eventually, after the dinner, Nasa revealed to Tsukasa that he wanted to bathe with her in the hot springs. After agreeing to his husband’s request, Tsukasa asked him to go first.

Initially, they both felt awkward, and it was even for them to look at each other in the hot springs, but soon they got comfortable. Later the next day, the couple left to explore the rest parts of Kusatsu, following the voucher they got from Tokiko. Before they headed out, Tokiko made a surprise appearance and asked Nasa about the marriage ceremony. After clicking a picture with Tokiko, the couple began their expedition.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 7

With the preview teaser Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 7 will see the debut of Ouka Nakiri, who is described as Nasa’s former classmate, who now owns an electronics store. Ouka will be voiced by the talented Shiri Mikami, who is known for playing Krista Lenz in Attack on Titan and Roxanne Harem in The Labyrinth of Another World.

The teaser shows that the couple will get a new air conditioner from Ouka’s store as summer gets hotter each day. Another character who will be making her debut is Kyuuma Kagami, who is Kaname’s classmate. Kyuuma will be voiced by Misaki Kuno, who is known for playing Hawk in Seven Deadly Sins and Faputa in Made in Abyss.

