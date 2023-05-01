Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 5 release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 5 will air this Saturday, May 6, 2023, on channel TOKYO MX, at 1 am JST. BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese broadcasting stations will also run the episode later. Crunchyroll will stream the latest episodes of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 for fans internationally.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 5 will likely see the couple going on a vacation, as it has been a while since Nasa and Tsukasa had a change of scenery. More characters like Chitose and Aurora will be featured in the upcoming installment.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 5 will see the couple visiting a hot spring bathhouse

Release date and streaming platform

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 is available exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans worldwide. The streaming service has also made Season 1 and OVAs available. Fans can watch the series on Crunchyroll for free. However, the free edition includes a slew of annoying adverts.

To enjoy Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 5 and other episodes without interruptions, viewers may subscribe to Crunchyroll's Fan ($7.99/month) or Mega Fan ($9.99/mo), two of the premium ad-free subscriptions of the platform. New customers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, May 5, 9 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, May 5, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, May 5, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, May 5, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, May 5, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, May 5, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, May 6, 1:30 pm

Philippines Time: Friday, May 6, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, May 5, 1 pm

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 5

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 5 preview teaser sees Tsukasa and Nasa visiting a hot spring bathhouse, which is different from the usual one where they often go. Tsukasa's narration in the teaser suggests that the character will have a luxurious experience at the hot springs, where they will receive a calming fragrance treatment, which will be a wonderful bargain for Nasa.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 5 will also see the return of Chitose and her maids, a few characters who didn’t get much screen time in the previous four episodes of the new installment. As the next episode teases the hilarious interaction between Nasa and Chitose, fans are eager to see their reactions after running into each other after a long time.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 4

After Nasa repaired Kaname’s vacuum cleaner, Aya requested him to help her prepare for the upcoming exams. Since Nasa didn’t attend high school, he hesitated to teach Aya. However, Nasa agreed to help Aya after Tsukasa insisted. While being tutored by Nasa, Aya was amazed by the endeavors of renowned mathematicians that became fragments of wisdom.

Later that night, Tsukasa insisted on giving Nasa a massage, as his muscles became stiff after working for prolonged hours. Since he never got a massage, it was a little awkward for him. Eventually, Nasa massaged Tsukasa’s shoulder to thank his wife for relieving him of the stress. At the local bathhouse, Kaname startled Nasa by giving him a list comprising the types of kisses.

The pair went to a neighboring department shop late at night and decided to take a diversion. Tsukasa allowed Nasa to touch her hair after noticing her husband smelling it. While returning home, Nasa and Tsukasa made a shocking discovery, encountering Naoko and Taniguchi in a passionate moment. When the couple returned home, they tried out Kaname's list.

