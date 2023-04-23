Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 4 will air this Saturday, April 29, 2023, on channel TOKYO MX, at 1:00 am JST. Other Japanese broadcasting stations, including BS11 and AT-X, will also run the episode later. Fans internationally can watch the latest episodes of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 4 will pick up from where it left off in the previous episode, showing Tsukasa and Nasa’s return from the amusement park. With the preview teaser glancing at the upcoming installment, it can be presumed that the couple has found themselves in a pretty awkward situation, making them utterly embarrassed.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 4 will see the couple caught up in a predicament

Release date and streaming platform:

Crunchyroll will be streaming Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 4 exclusively for fans internationally. The streaming platform also includes the series' previous installments, including season 1 and the OVAs.

Fans can watch Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 on Crunchyroll for free. However, the free version comes with several pesky advertisements. For an uninterrupted experience of the platform, fans can switch to Crunchyroll’s Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo), two of the most popular premium ad-free subscriptions. New subscribers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 4 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, April 28, 9 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, April 28, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, April 28, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, April 28, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, April 28, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, April 28, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, April 29, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, April 29, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, April 28, 1 pm

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 4 (speculative)?

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 4 preview teaser sees Tsukasa and Nasa in a tight spot as they seem terrified after being spotted by someone while they kissed. As the narrator hinted by explaining that kissing shouldn’t be considered taboo in Japan, it pretty much summed up the upcoming events of the next episode.

Chitose, Aya, Kaname, and others will also be appearing in the upcoming episode. Despite being married for a while, Nasa still gets embarrassed about many things, like getting a back massage from his wife. Episode 4 will be seeing Nasa’s hilarious expressions while Tsukasa helps him relax.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 3

As an appreciation for the help, Ginga gifted two tickets to the newly opened amusement park to Nasa. The latter was immensely excited to see the thrill on his wife’s face. However, due to the bad weather, Nasa got low-spirited, but Tsukasa’s optimism cheered him up with her cute raincoat. After their short excursion to the haunted house and a space-themed attraction, they ran into Naoko.

After conversing with Naoko for a while, Tsukasa deduced that her partner, Taniguchi-sensei, had brought her to the amusement park to confront his true feelings. This theory shocked Nasa, and he didn’t want to get in the way of the duo. After observing Taniguchi, it was apparent to Nasa and Tsukasa that he liked Naoko but was scared of the confrontation.

Taniguchi’s plan of being upfront with Naoko got ruined when someone in the crowd proposed to his partner. After spotting Nasa and Tsukasa, Chitose and her maids followed them everywhere around the amusement park like spies.

As the fireworks started, before Taniguchi could propose to Naoko, she inadvertently asked him if he wanted to get married. After the latter felt embarrassed about her feelings, the former calmed her down by saying he felt the same.

