Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 9 release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 9 will be released this Saturday, June 3, 2023, on TOKYO MX, at 1:00 am JST. The episode will also air on BS11 and AT-X, among additional Japanese syndications. It will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan.

Returning with more rom-com fun, Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 episode 9 will have Nasa and Tsukasa exploring fresh ways to deepen their bond as husband and wife.

With the preview teaser, it has been revealed that Naoko and Tokiko will make a comeback in the upcoming episode.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 9 and release timings for all regions and where to watch

Below is a global release schedule for Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 episode 9, along with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, May 26, 9 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, May 26, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, May 26, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, May 26, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, May 26, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, May 26, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, May 27, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, May 26, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, May 26, 1 pm

Crunchyroll, the most well-known streaming service that caters to a sizable segment of anime fans worldwide, will be the only place to watch the most recent episodes of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2.

There’s good news for Netflix subscribers that the sequel is announced to be added to the platform’s massive anime catalog in June 2023.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 8

As Nasa was troubled about if he unintentionally caused his wife to question his love for her, he sought Kaname’s help, who suggested that he must display his affection straightforwardly.

Taking Kaname’s advice, Nasa tried to praise Tsukasa for her cuteness, but that didn’t work. He then purchased a whole set of Shojo manga to learn how to impress his wife and assure her that he loved her.

After finding Nasa engaged in reading a shojo manga, Tsukasa tried to mess with him by placing their cat on his head and tickling him while giving a shoulder massage.

Eventually, Tsukasa learned about Nasa’s concern and made him confess that he loves her in the best way possible, making her immensely flustered.

Nasa was astonished when Kaname questioned whether he had ever showered with his wife while he was in the men's room. Kaname allowed Nasa to enter the women's bathroom, where Tsukasa was already taking a shower, in an effort to flare things up between the duo. The pair initially found it a little strange, but quickly warmed up to each other.

Tsukasa later requested that Nasa accompany her to the sauna room. He found the heat intolerable, but endured it because of his wife's tenacity. Aya attended the men's bath after discovering that Nasa and Tsukasa used the female area and was shocked to see Ginga there.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 8

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 9 will see Nasa and Tsukasa engage in some couple workout sessions, as they have been more health conscious lately.

The preview teaser for the forthcoming episode suggests that Naoko is having difficulties dating Taniguchi and will consult Nasa and Tsukasa, the couple who encouraged her to take a chance on romance and love.

