Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 8 release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 8 will air this Saturday, May 27, 2023, on TOKYO MX, at 1 am JST. Other Japanese syndications, including BS11 and AT-X, will also run the episode later. Fans can watch Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 8, exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 8 will return with hilarious sauna moments. The moments will see Nasa and Tsukasa finding themselves in a new predicament involving the Arisugawa sisters.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 8 and release timings for all regions

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 8 release date and time for all regions are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9 am, Friday, May 26, 2023

Central Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, May 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, May 26, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 pm, Friday, May 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Friday, May 26, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 6 pm, Friday, May 26, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1:30 pm, Saturday, May 27, 2023

Philippines time: 12 am, Friday, May 26, 2023

Brazil Time: 1 pm, Friday, May 26, 2023

Where to watch Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 8?

The latest episodes of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 will be exclusively streamed on Crunchyroll. It is one of the most renowned streaming platform, catering to a large demographic of anime enthusiasts worldwide. Later this month of June, the series will allegedly be introduced to Netflix's enormous anime library.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 7

With the scorching summer taking a huge toll on Tsukasa, Nasa decided to purchase a new air conditioner. However, as per Kaname, the only difficulty was to pencil in the installment, which could take weeks. Surprisingly, though, Nasa eventually stepped in, claiming he could complete the job all by himself.

After heading to a nearby home appliances store, Nasa picked up the air conditioner he wanted to purchase without wasting time browsing, which amazed Tsukasa. Later, Nasa took Tsukasa to a hardware store that belonged to his former classmate Nakiri.

Nakiri was startled to find Nasa was married and even gave the couple a sealant paste as a gift. After explaining his marriage and his love for his wife, Nasa caused Tsukasa and Nakiri to become immensely flustered. Initially, the couple went through too much trouble adjusting the air conditioner, but in the end, they found the perfect temperature.

The next day, Tsukasa met Kaname’s friend Kyuuma, whom she deemed a peculiar case. Despite discovering that Nasa was married to Tsukasa, Kyuuma was not surprised, as the concept of marriage and love was alien to her.

Kyuuma wanted Kaname’s advice over something she wouldn’t disclose until she had a scoop of Häagen ice cream. After learning about marriage and the idea of having a soul mate through Nasa, Nakiri fixated on getting a wife.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 8?

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 8 will probably include a funny altercation between Toast and Nasa, given the teaser presented at the previous episode's conclusion.

Even though the pair had a wonderful time in Kusatsu, they will attempt to take a bath together, this time at Arisugawa Bathhouse. This might ultimately end in catastrophe with the addition of Kaname and his older sister.

