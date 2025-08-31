Tougen Anki episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 9 will be released on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime's ninth episode will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode revealed Rokuro Kiriyama's backstory and how he developed his anxiety. Soon after, the anime saw Rokuro defend Kuina Sazanami and unleash his Blood Eclipse Release to defeat the Ugly. Elsewhere, after motivating Mei to live, Shiki Ichinose confronted Tsubakiri.

Tougen Anki episode 9 release date and time

Shiki Ichinose as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 9 will be released on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the anime episode may be released on September 6 in certain regions due to the different simulcast release schedules and varying time zones.

The upcoming episode will be titled Momotaro Spirit.

The ninth episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Friday September 5 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Friday September 5 British Summer Time 3 pm Friday September 5 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Friday September 5 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Friday September 5 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Friday September 5 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Friday September 5 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday September 5

Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 9?

Lulu as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 9 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV and its affiliates during the "Friday Anime Night" block. Soon after, the anime will be aired on BS NTV and streamed in Japan on Hulu, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, ABEMA, and other platforms.

Internationally, REMOW has licensed anime on several streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Anime Generation, Anime Onegai, Animation Digital Network, and others.

Tougen Anki episode 8 recap

Rokuro Kiriyama as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 8, titled The Unreliable Hero, revealed Rokuro's backstory. While he was not the bravest person, he felt invincible when he was with his first crush, Lulu. Unfortunately, Lulu was sick and later died after Momotaro killed the village's Oni doctor. This incident saw Rokuro become anxious and unable to fight when faced with danger.

Later, the anime saw Rokuro fight back against his anxiety to defend Kuina Sazanami. He unleashed his Blood Eclipse Release and defeated the Ugly. Elsewhere, Shiki Ichinose confronted Tsubakiri Momomiya, and Yomugi Momokusa confronted Jin Kougasaki.

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 9?

Jin Kougasaki as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 9, titled Momotaro Spirit, will most likely focus on the two main battles - Shiki Ichinose vs. Tsubakiri Momomiya and Jin Kougasaki vs. Yomugi Momokusa.

As seen in the anime, Tsubakiri was very interested in Shiki. Hence, he planned on capturing him rather than killing him. Therefore, fans can expect to see a battle where Shiki might try to deliver mortal blows while Tsubakiri tries to capture him.

As for the Jin vs. Yomugi fight, fans can expect the two to focus on defeating each other. However, there is a good chance that either Kyouya Oiranzaka or Naito Mudano might arrive to assist the Momotaro.

