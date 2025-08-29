Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10 will be released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Shortly after, the anime episode will be available to stream worldwide.
In the previous episode, the Mikadono sisters ask Yu to request a favor in exchange for his efforts. When Yu asked to go to a theme park, the girls thought of it as the perfect opportunity to swoon him. While all of them failed in their respective efforts, they managed to swoon later by thanking him for his support.
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10 will be released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the episode will be released on September 3 in most countries.
The tenth episode of the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime will be released globally at the following times:
Where to watch Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10?
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10 will first be broadcast on Gunma TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, and Tochigi TV, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as MBS, AT-X, and Sanin Broadcasting.
The anime will later be available to stream online on Disney+, Hulu, Anime Times, Prime Video, Netflix, d Anime Store, U-Next, Lemino, ABEMA, and others in Japan. Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international viewers.
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9 recap
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9, titled I'll Make You Swoon, saw Hayato Tatsumi reveal to Niko Mikadono that he was trying to bring her to his school because he liked her.
Later, the three Mikadono sisters ask Yu to ask them for a reward in exchange for his efforts. With Yu asking to go to the theme park, the girls saw it as the perfect opportunity to swoon him.
On the theme park day, the three girls failed to swoon Yu during their respective attempts, but they eventually managed to do it when they genuinely thanked him for his support. The episode concluded with Miwa looking at a poster featuring herself.
What to expect from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10?
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 10 will most likely see Yu Ayase supporting Miwa Mikadono with her shogi match. While the anime has shown Yu encouraging both Kazuki and Niko in their respective fields, it has yet to focus on Miwa.
Considering that the previous episode ended with Miwa looking at a shogi poster of herself, it is highly likely that she is about to take part in an important match.
