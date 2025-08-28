Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9: Kazuki, Niko, and Miwa try to swoon Yu

With the release of Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9, the anime saw the Mikadono sisters ask Yu to ask them for a reward for trying his best to fight Hayato. With Yu asking to go to a theme park with them, the girls saw it as the perfect opportunity to swoon him.

The anime's previous episode saw Yu Ayase propose a new stipulation to the challenge with Hayato. This allowed both Yu and Niko to fight Hayato as part of the challenge. While Yu lost his fight, Niko managed to defeat her senpai by letting go of conventional fighting methods.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9: Hayato confesses to Niko

Hayato Tatsumi as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9 (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9, titled I'll Make You Swoon, opened with Hayato Tatsumi explaining to Niko Mikadono that he wanted to bring her to his school because he had feelings for her. He liked her since the day he first met her and wanted to be closer to her.

With that, Hayato also guessed that Niko must have wanted to stay at Saika because of a guy she liked. As expected, Yu's face flashed in her head.

Later, when Niko reached home, he found Yu, Kazuki, and Miwa preparing a party for her. That's when Niko asked Yu to ask her for a reward in exchange for his efforts to help her stay at Saika. As expected, Kazuki and Miwa jumped at the opportunity and asked Yu to ask them for a reward as well. While the girls were worried about what Yu would ask of them, he simply wished to go to a theme park with them.

Yu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9 (Image via P.A. Works)

Soon after, the anime saw Niko receive a call from her father. However, it wasn't Niko but Yu who picked up the call. He wanted to take the girls to a theme park and expressed the importance of rest, even for geniuses. Right after, Mr. Mikadono congratulated Niko for her win against Hayato and granted the girls permission to take it easy. With that, Yu Ayase confirmed that they would go to the theme park next Sunday.

As expected, despite Yu wanting to go to the theme park as a family, the girls saw it as a golden opportunity to swoon him, and dressed accordingly on the day. During their visit to the park, all three girls effectively wanted to create a situation where they could cling to Yu and have him swoon over them. However, their efforts failed. The only person who swooned Yu was Niko; however, in doing so, she swooned everyone.

Miwa, Kazuki, Niko, and Yu as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 9 (Image via P.A. Works)

After the four were done with the theme park outing, the girls decided to take a picture with Yu as a memento for the day. Right after, they thanked Yu for supporting them all this time. Surprisingly, this development saw Yu Ayase swoon out of control. The anime later saw Miwa Mikadono looking at an advertisement featuring herself while going back home.

