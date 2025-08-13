Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7: Yu challenges Tatsumi as Niko confesses her feelings

With the release of Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7, the anime switched its focus from Kazuki to Niko Mikadono. Just as Yu helped Kazuki with her audition troubles, Niko's former senior, Hayato Tatsumi, arrived to recruit her to Iwayama High.

The anime's previous episode saw Yu and Kazuki go on a date. While Yu tried to do everything to make the date perfect, Kazuki could not stop herself from acting like a prince. Soon after, Yu showed Kazuki pictures he snapped of her, revealing that she indeed looked feminine in her moments. This development helped Kazuki become confident in her talent as an actress.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7: Hayato Tatsumi recruits Niko Mikadono

Hayato Tatsumi as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7, titled The True Reason Is..., opened with Yu Ayase and the Mikadono sisters heading to school for their exams. While Kazuki and Miwa were confident about their preparations, Yu and Niko compared notes to prepare better. Just then, a thief, who had snatched a woman's purse, bumped into Yu. While Yu tried chasing after the thief, he was pretty much useless. That's when Niko Mikadono stepped in and knocked the thief down.

After everyone praised Niko for her bravery, they switched their focus to the woman whose purse had been snatched to see if she was hurt. Amidst this, Yu focused on Niko and wiped the blood off her hand. Given the situation, the thief tried to get away. Fortunately, Niko's former senior Hayato Tatsumi, the ace and captain of Iwayama High, knocked out the thief with a swift kick. Tatsumi had seemingly come to town to recruit Niko Mikadono to Iwayama.

Yu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 (Image via P.A. Works)

The anime later saw the Iwayama Karate team train with the Saika team as part of a training camp. Considering the opportunity, Niko challenged Tatsumi for a sparring match. To everyone's surprise, Niko lost the fight. While Niko wished to fight again, Yu interrupted her. That's when Tatsumi elaborated on his previous statement. Given Niko's talent in karate, Tatsumi believed she was wasting her time in Saika and asked her to join him at Iwayama High.

While Niko and her team members did not want to go their separate ways, given her career, Niko took her time to consider her options. While she could still bear to part with her teammates, Iwayama High was a boarding school, meaning she would even have to move away from Kazuki, Miwa, and Yu. Hence, Niko decided to stay at Saika and informed the same to Tatsumi the next day.

Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 (Image via P.A. Works)

As expected, Tatsumi believed that Niko was making a mistake and tried to convince her that she belonged with him at Iwayama High. That's when Yu jumped out of a locker to put up a proposal. Tatsumi's logic behind recruiting Niko was that there was no one stronger than her at Saika, harming her growth. Hence, Yu challenged Tatsumi for a sparring match, with the condition that he would stop trying to recruit Niko if he won. While no one believed Yu could win, given his brave words, Tatsumi accepted the challenge.

Later, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 saw Niko training Yu Ayase at their home. During this, Yu revealed to Niko that the reason he was willing to put his body on the line was because he had grown to like seeing off the three sisters in the morning. Hence, by winning the challenge, he wanted to be together with Niko. As expected, Niko immediately got flustered by Yu's statement.

Miwa and Kazuki as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 (Image via P.A. Works)

Right after, Yu forced Niko to reveal why she wished to stay at Saika despite the opportunity to join Iwayama. While she did not want to part ways with her team and her sisters, Niko confessed that she had also grown to like Yu's "Have a nice day"s in the morning. That's when Miwa and Kazuki entered the room flustered, expressing that they wanted to help Yu and Niko win the challenge.

It was only later that Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 revealed how Yu Ayase had made preparations for the fight to be in his favor. In his challenge letter, Yu had requested Tatsumi not to use his dominant arm and leg during the fight. Surprisingly, Tatsumi complied with the request.

