Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8: Yu takes another cheap shot at Tatsumi as Niko emerges victorious

With the release of Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8, the anime finally showcased the Yu Ayase vs. Hayato Tatsumi fight day. While Yu was meant to fight Tatsumi alone, he took another cheap shot. With that, the anime episode saw Niko fight and defeat Tatsumi to stay at Saika.

The anime's previous episode saw Hayato Tatsumi from Iwayama High School arrive at Saika to take Niko with him to his school. While Niko knew it was a great opportunity, she did not want to leave Kazuki, Miwa, and Yu to attend a boarding school. Hence, she rejected the offer. Soon after, Yu challenged Tatsumi to fight, the winner of which would get to keep Niko.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8: Niko learns to accept her vulnerable side

Miwa and Kazuki as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8, titled You Will Win No Matter What, opened with Kazuki and Miwa Mikadono dressing up in aprons to prepare dinner for Niko and Yu. However, given their inexperience in housework, they burnt the food despite their best efforts. Hence, Yu Ayase assisted Kazuki and Miwa in preparing dinner.

To Niko's surprise, it was her favorite dish. Amidst this, as Yu's hands were too worn out after practice, Kazuki and Miwa offered to feed him. This was the first time they realized that becoming the giver also felt nice. Hence, they continued to support Yu in the following days as well.

Hayato Tatsumi as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 (Image via P.A. Works)

With two days left until the big match, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 saw Tatsumi run into Niko at school. During this, he told Niko how weak she had become in her will to become strong. Not only that, she was also relying on someone else to help make her decision. With that, Tatsumi declared that he would defeat Yu in the fight and shape her up at Iwayama High.

This exchange saw Niko think deeply about her situation. She apologized to Yu for acting out of character and showing vulnerability. However, Yu believed that there was nothing out of character in Niko showing vulnerability. While she was strong, she had always shown feminine sides through her prim and proper conduct, interest in fashion, and admiration of flowers. What Yu meant to say was, the real Niko was strong yet vulnerable. As expected, Niko got flustered and punched Yu.

Yu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 (Image via P.A. Works)

Right after, Niko expressed how she wanted to make her own choices. That's when Yu revealed his plan to take another cheap shot at Tatsumi by having him fight both of them. While Niko knew it was unfair, Yu did not care how it would make him look, as long as he could help Niko.

On the fight day, Yu Ayase asked Tatsumi to fight both himself and Niko. If they were to win either fight, it would mean Niko would stay at Saika. Tatsumi promptly accepted this proposal. Soon after, Yu stepped up to fight Tatsumi. However, he did not last long and was pathetically defeated. Right after, Niko stepped up to fight Tatsumi.

Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 (Image via P.A. Works)

While Niko was overwhelmingly quick, Tatsumi was able to read all her moves, as her fighting style was the textbook example of how to fight. Hence, Tatsumi managed to hit Niko twice, leading the fight by two points. Just as Niko was about to lose, Yu and the other karate team members cheered for her, following which Niko chose to fight creatively. She used several feints to get past Tatsumi's blocks and landed perfect hits to equalize the score at 2-2.

Moments later, right after Kazuki and Miwa arrived at the gymnasium to watch the fight, Niko dealt a jumping kick to Tatsumi, winning the fight 3-2. While, as expected, everyone was shocked at Tatsumi's loss, Niko herself was overwhelmed by her emotions and started tearing up. In doing so, she rested her head on Yu's chest, expressing that even she was capable of being emotional over a win.

