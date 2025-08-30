Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9 will be released on September 4, 2025, at 10 PM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other local Japanese networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream online internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Suika and Francois get captured by American Colony while attempting to rescue Charlotte Bony. Soon after, Kohaku, Tsukasa, and Hyoga went to their rescue. During their mission, while they succeeded at destroying Stanley's communications, all three of them were dealt mortal blows.
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9 will be released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the anime's simulcast release schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the anime may be released on September 5 in some regions.
The upcoming episode is titled OUR Dr. STONE.
The ninth episode of the Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released internationally at the following times:
Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9?
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Later, the anime episode will be available to stream on Anime Times, DMM TV, ABEMA, Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms in Japan.
Internationally, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2, episode 9 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll. The anime will also be available to stream on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 recap
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8, titled What I Once Sought to Destroy, saw Kingdom of Science assign Suika and Francois as the two people responsible for staying outside the 3km radius of the Medusa Fort. However, just as they ventured into the forest, they happened to find Charlotte Bony suffering from a bug bite. Soon after, Suika and Francois were apprehended after trying to help Charlotte.
The anime later saw Kohaku, Tsukasa, and Hyoga arriving to rescue them. Given the risks, they planned on destroying Stanley's communication device. While Kohaku and others succeeded in their mission, all three of them received mortal blows from the American Colony.
What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9?
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 9, titled OUR Dr. STONE, will most likely see Kaseki get the Medusa device to work. With that, the Kingdom of Science may launch its attack against Stanley Snyder and Co. However, before they can do that, Senku will need to send out someone else with the Revival fluid to wait outside their designated petrification radius.
In the meantime, anime fans can also expect to see other Kingdom of Science members try to find the bodies of Kohaku, Tsukasa, and Hyoga.
Related Links
- New Saga episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Blue Lock chapter 316: Release date and time, countdown, and more