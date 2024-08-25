Tower of God season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as revealed by the official website of the anime series. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode continued the journey of Wangnan and Viole as they entered their second test where they had to protect their treasure keys. After winning, they won a chest filled with fish treats.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 release date & time for all regions

Viole as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 will be released on September 1, 2024, at 11 pm, as per Japanese Standard Time, but the airing time will vary according to different time zones. Some of these are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

September 1, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

September 1, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday

September 1, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday September 1, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday September 1, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday September 1, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday September 1, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday September 1, 2024 11:30 pm

Tower of God season 2 episode 9: Where to watch

Wangnan as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

For the Japanese audience, Tower of God season 2 episode 9 will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

For international anime fans, the sequel series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Episode 9 will be uploaded to the streaming service's platform 30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles.

Tower of God season 2 episode 8 recap

Emily as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God season 2 episode 8 was titled My Name is Emily. The episode commenced with the reveal of Emily, a chatbox that everyone from the tower had access to. Before making any decision, most of the players asked her for her views. The episode then turned its attention towards the next test in which the players had to open treasure chests through keys.

On the other hand, Dan's team was also in the middle of a test where they had to press each team's buzzer to win. Dan misguided Ran by asking Emily for directions, but coincidently, they found the enemies in the same direction. While Ran took care of the enemies, Dan rushed toward the enemy's buzzer and pressed it, which marked the win of his team.

Wangnan as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

After getting scolded by Khun for his performance, Dan crossed paths with Rachel who told him not to get depressed over one mission's performance. On the other hand, Wangnan's team continued their performance in the treasure chest test. Where everyone was distracted towards one enemy, Wangnan got stuck with someone who used fire.

After getting caught, Wangnan tried to play off by acting dumb, but he was caught. As the enemy was about to incinerate Wangnan, Viole jumped in and saved him. Witnessing Viole's potential, the enemy gave up and Wangnan's team won the treasure, which was just a couple of treats. The episode ended with someone entering the tower, claiming to love Emily.

What to expect from Tower of God season 2 episode 9? (speculative)

Khun as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 is titled One-Winged Devil. As indicated by the title, the next episode might see Horyang Kang in action, who is also known as Mister Devil after his performance during the first test.

Moreover, the episode might also shed light on Khun's situation after he learned that Bam was still alive through Emily. This might put the situation of Rachel in question because Khun is taking care of her.

