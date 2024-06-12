Tower of God season 2 announces July 2024 release date with new key visual

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that Tower of God season 2 is set to release on Sunday, July 7, 2024, on Crunchyroll. This was announced with a new key visual that features new characters - Ja Wangnan and Jyu Viole Grace.

The anime's first season was released in 2020 and featured the story of Bam, an Irregular who was not chosen by the Tower but opened its gates by himself. Bam wished to follow a girl he loved named Rachel. Unfortunately, he faced a surprise betrayal.

Tower of God season 2 unveils new key visual

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Crunchyroll announced that Tower of God season 2 will premiere on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The anime will premiere on Crunchyroll and is set to continue the journey of Bam to the top of the tower.

This announcement was made along with the reveal of the anime's new key visual that features new characters - Ja Wangnan and Jyu Viole Grace. They are set to be vital for season two.

Jyu Viole Grace and Ja Wagnan as seen in Tower of God season 2 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Taichi Ichikawa, the voice of Bam, the protagonist of Tower of God previously revealed that he is set to voice Jyu Viole Grace in the second season. He is a Slayer Candidate of FUG, a criminal syndicate that opposes Zahard, the king of the tower. He is a key character with a big secret.

As for Ja Wagnum, he is set to be voiced by Yuuma Uchida. He is a boy who is struggling to pass the 20th floor. Hence, the anime's second season will start with him retaking the test. However, despite failing, he is unwilling to give up and happens to meet Jyu Viole Grace during his journey. Upon seeing his strength, Wagnum is set to ask Viole to join his team of Regulars.

What is Tower of God anime about?

Bam as seen in the Tower of God anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Tower of God anime follows the story of Bam, a young boy who enters the Tower to follow a girl he loves, Rachel. As he ascends the tower, Bam is met with several trials that help him make friends and assess his strength and abilities. This allowed him to climb the tower with his own strength.

While Bam does reunite with Rachel in the end, she betrays him by pushing him into the water, leaving fans with an intriguing conclusion to the first season.

