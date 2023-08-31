Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2: Potential release date, plot, cast, and more

Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 was confirmed to be under production on December 26, 2022, five months after the inaugural season concluded. Based on Yomu Mishima’s comedy-Isekai light novel series, the anime garnered significant popularity thanks to Studio ENGI’s captivating adaptation, which showcased the enthralling world of Otome games in near perfection.

The announcement of the anime’s renewal for a second season came to light following a notable event. The acclaimed character designer Masahiko Suzuki created a commemorative illustration featuring the protagonist and his companion, Luxion, which served as a delightful confirmation for fans of the series.

Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2: Everything to know about the sequel

When will the sequel be released

After the anime adaptation was announced on November 25, 2021, the series debuted on April 3, 2022, four months later. Given the release pattern of the previous season, it was speculated that the second installment would either be a spring or summer 2023 release. However, as the series has not been listed for 2023, fans could expect it to be released in early 2024.

Like most anime tend to release further installments in the same month, fans could also anticipate that the release window for Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 could be somewhere in April.

However, these are all just speculations, as no official release date for the sequel has been released yet. Additionally, delays in production, natural calamities, and other factors could also stretch the waiting period for the series return.

About Trapped in a Dating Sim

Yomu Mishima's light novel series, originally titled Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs, illustrated by Monda, was published by Micro Magazine under the GC Novels imprint on May 30, 2018.

As of July 2023, the chapters of the series were collected into 12 volumes. The series received a manga adaptation by Jun Shiosato and was published by Fujimi Shobo under the Dragon Comics Age imprint.

The series eventually inspired an anime adaptation by Studio ENGI that Kazuya Miura and Shin'ichi Fukumoto helmed. Seven Seas Entertainment published the light novel and manga adaptations in English. Here’s what the synopsis for Trapped in a Dating Sim by the publication reads:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 cast

Although no official announcements have been made, it can be expected that the primary cast members are likely to reprise their roles in Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2, keeping the anticipation high for fans of the show. Here’s the list of the main cast members who will be reprising their respective roles in the second season:

Angelica Rapha Redgrave - Fairouz Ai

Olivia - Kana Ichinose

Ōtsuka as Leon - Takeo

Luxion - Akira Ishida

Marie Fou Lafan - Ayane Sakura

Julius Rapha Holfort - Kenichi Suzumura

Chris Fia Arclight - Koji Yusa

Jilk Fia Marmoria - Kousuke Toriumi

Greg Fou Seberg - Nobuyuki Hiyama

Brad Fou Field - Shinnosuke Tachibana

More information about Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2, including the exact release date, theme songs, new characters and their cast, episode count, and more, will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned for Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2 anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

