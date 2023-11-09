Trunks fanart has Japanese and international Dragon Ball Z fans begging for a retcon

Dragon Ball Z's Trunks is one of the series' most popular characters, and it is easy to see why. Among the cast of super-powered Saiyans and aliens, he’s one of the few to use a proper melee weapon - His iconic sword. From the moment of his arrival, Trunks was a bombastic addition to the series. But a piece of fanart may have just convinced fans they want to shake up his original appearance.

Hailing from the future to warn Goku and the other Z Fighters of a world-ending threat, the Trunks introduced in the anime is as an ally who takes inspiration from many of his mentors - and Twitter user @DBSKAKERU1 has taken it one step further with this epic fanart.

Dragon Ball Z fans all over the world are going crazy for this Trunks fanart

Eagle-eyed fans of Dragon Ball Z will likely recognize all the allusions that @DBSKAKERU1’s depiction of Trunks has.

His broadsword, given to him by Tapion. The gi he is wearing is a dead ringer for Gohan’s own. His Super Saiyan form granted to him by his father, Vegeta. And even his shoes are a call back to his mother Bulma’s boots.

Fans have flocked to the fanart to express their feelings regarding the same - from praise for the art’s incredible look, to even wishing that this was the Trunks we’d have seen in Dragon Ball Z proper. One thing is certain, this fanart has fans all over the world buzzing with excitement.

The origin of Trunks

Trunks as he appears in Dragon Ball Z. (Image via Toei Animation)

The outside viewer might not immediately know what is behind Trunks’ popularity. He isn't as instantly recognizable as say, Goku or Vegeta. But there’s good reason Trunks has become so popular, and that’s for his time-traveling antics.

The Trunks depicted in the fanart is actually Future Trunks, a Trunks from a doomed future where Androids reign supreme. He goes back in time in Season 4 of Dragon Ball Z to save Goku from dying of a then-incurable heart disease and to save the world from becoming like his ruined future.

He also makes a dramatic entrance by slicing Mecha Frieza to bits and killing King Cold before they can raise any terror on earth, shocking fans all those years ago who were likely anticipating another Goku and Frieza clash. This now iconic introduction probably helped sell fans on Trunks before he even revealed his identity as Vegeta’s son.

Androids aren’t Future Trunks' only woes in Dragon Ball Z, though. He later faces off against the supremely powerful Goku Black and Future Zamasu, two gods intent on wiping out all mortal life. With such fierce enemies to fight, it's little wonder why fans love Trunks. He’s a true underdog.

Trunks as he appears in Dragon Ball Super. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Trunks’ story in Dragon Ball is over for now, fans probably haven’t seen the last of the time-traveling Super Saiyan. Though his time in Dragon Ball Super seems to be over, he may just appear in future Dragon Ball media. Might he be sporting a similar look to the fanart made by @DBSKAKERU1? It’s certainly not out of the question.

But for now, Trunks will remain the fan favorite he is, for his time jumping escapades and awe-inspiring introduction. Dragon Ball Z fans will continue to make similar works of art as tributes to the classic son of Vegeta.

