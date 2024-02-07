Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to release on Monday, February 12, 2024. The fifth installment of season 2, titled The Lesson Will Now Begin, aired on February 5, 2024. The latest episode introduces Misumi Makoto's new life as a temporary instructor at Rostgard Academy. It also unveils the identity of the culprit behind the assassination attempt at the teacher's entrance exam.

There is now significant anticipation for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6, which is expected to further explore the experiences that await Makoto at the academy. It will also shed light on the challenges he will soon face and his strategies to overcome them.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 is set to release on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For international fans, the subtitled English version of the episode will be available earlier on the same day. The upcoming episode will also be available on several streaming platforms, approximately an hour after its television release.

The episode will air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 12 6 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 12 8 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 12 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 12 2 pm Central European Time Monday, February 12 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 12 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 12 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 12 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6?

Season 2 episode 6 release date as per the anime's official Twitter account (Image via Twitter)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode 6.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink is handling the broadcast of this isekai anime. Fans in these regions can watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, it's important to note that access to this Winter 2024 anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5

Makoto in episode 5 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 5, the narrative delves into the beginning of protagonist Misumi Makoto's journey as a temporary instructor at the Rotsgard Academy. This pivotal moment marks Makoto's progression towards his primary objective of establishing a store and launching his business in the hyuman city.

The latest episode features a brief yet intense sparring session between the protagonist and his follower, Shiki, to impress his potential students. Their strategy proves successful, as Makoto gains five disciples for his class.

During Makoto and Shiki’s visit to the academy for an overview meeting, they encounter a full-time lecturer named Bright. However, it is later revealed in the concluding scenes that this character is the mastermind behind the assassination attempt during the teacher’s entrance exam.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6?

Bright, the perpetrator behind the assassination attempt (Image via J.C.Staff)

Bright, the perpetrator behind the assassination attempt (Image via J.C.Staff)

With the introduction of Makoto's new adversary at the Academy, the narrative of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 6 is poised to delve deeper into the isekai protagonist's experiences as he navigates his new life as a teacher.

The upcoming episode is also anticipated to focus on Makoto discovering his enemy’s identity and showcasing his plans to deal with the situation.

Episode 5 marks Makoto finally acquiring the right to open his store in the hyuman city. Therefore, the next episode is likely to reveal his initiation of the business and his progress toward his goal.

Moreover, with Tomoe's investigation into the events of the Stellar War, the upcoming installment may unveil further details about Makoto’s involvement and battle in the war.