Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2: Release date prediction, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

With Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 being announced right after the finale of the first season, fans of the anime have been left wondering and speculating about the upcoming season for over a year. Thus, here we will take a look at the possible release date, cast, and plot for the upcoming season of the anime.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- is a light novel series, the story for which is provided by Kei Azumi while Mitsuaki Matsumoto provides the art. While the manga adaptation for the same has been under serialization since 2015, with the art provided by Kotora Kino, the anime only premiered later in 2021.

Everything to know about Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2

Release date and where to watch

While it has been over a year since Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 was announced, anime studio C2C has provided no additional information about the same.

Given that the anime studio might be producing Shangri-La Frontier, Otaku Elf, Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2, and Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 all at the same time, fans can expect some delay for the upcoming season of the anime.

Makoto Misumi as seen in Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 1 (Image via C2C)

So, after considering some delays and the expected production time of around one year for an anime, fans can expect Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 to be released sometime in late 2023 or 2024.

Similar to the release date, no information about the streaming platforms has been revealed. Considering that the first season was available to stream on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili, and Laftel.

Possible cast list for the second season

Tomoe as seen in Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 1 (Image via C2C)

As per MyAnimeList, the voice actors of only three main characters can be confirmed for now, i.e., Makoto Misumi, Tomoe, and Mio. All three characters are set to have the same voice actors who voiced them in the first season.

Thus, Natsuki Hanae will reprise his role as Makoto Misumi. He has previously also voiced Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer and Hoshiumi Kourai from Haikyuu!! To the Top.

Mio as seen in Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 1 (Image via C2C)

Ayane Sakura will reprise her role as the immortal dragon Tomoe. She has previously voiced Yotsuba Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets and Gabi Braun from Attack on Titan: The Final Season.

Lastly, Akari Kitou will reprise her role as Mio. She has previously worked with Natsuki Hanae in Demon Slayer as the voice of Kamado Nezuko. Additionally, she is also set to voice Krystal Novaty Nokanatika in the upcoming anime Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari.

Makoto, Tomoe, and Mio as seen in the anime (Image via C2C)

While the rest of the cast hasn't been confirmed, one can expect the cast members to reprise their roles.

What to expect from Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2?

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 will most likely continue from where the first season ended as it will likely adapt the story starting from the fifth volume of the light novel series.

In the upcoming season, fans might be able to see the protagonist Makoto trying to enrol himself as a student. However, the plot is set to take a humorous turn.

Poll : 0 votes