Twitter is in awe of Mirko after My Hero Academia Chapter 365 gets leaked

Not even the horrible weather that Japan is experiencing has stopped leakers from giving fans spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 365. While shorter than some of the most recent previous chapters, this week’s issue of the franchise does contain a lot of information and crucial events for this final arc.

After the leaks were published online, fans on Twitter wasted no time before coming together to praise Mirko for her stellar performance in My Hero Academia Chapter 365. The Rabbit Hero is gaining even more popularity than she had before with fans on Twitter. Continue reading to learn more about how fans reacted to the leaks and what they were saying about them.

Fans on Twitter were left speechless after My Hero Academia Chapter 365 leaks give Mirko and Shigaraki the spotlight

Why are fans so excited about the chapter?

Mirko as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Chapter 365 is a short but effective addition to the manga. The chapter tells fans more about Bakugo’s chances of survival thanks to Edgeshot’s ultimate technique. Besides that, the chapter also features a berserker Mirko who is willing to risk anything to save Bakugo, as well as a confused Shigaraki that is slowly awakening Tenko Shimura inside of him.

What have fans said about My Hero Academia Chapter 365 on Twitter?

Moments after the release of the first spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 365, Bakugo fans flooded Twitter with tears of happiness over his survival. While it has not been officially confirmed that the boy will survive, it is extremely likely that he will, which relieved a lot of fans.

zai ♡ @gyuslosver #MHASpoilers #mha365 #bnha365



nah cause if the bubble had just floated away or popped then what??? like im happy for bakugo getting brought back but the way theyre using a bubble to sanitize..... nah cause if the bubble had just floated away or popped then what??? like im happy for bakugo getting brought back but the way theyre using a bubble to sanitize..... #MHASpoilers #mha365 #bnha365nah cause if the bubble had just floated away or popped then what??? like im happy for bakugo getting brought back but the way theyre using a bubble to sanitize..... https://t.co/W62YXmWEZQ

Val 🐑 @VaIdrax #BNHA365 #MHA365 #MHASpoilers



Always sanitize your injuries twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA The chapter starts with a narration talking about Edgeshot's quirk, saying that his ultimate move allows his body to become as thin as a spider's web. He is dissolving and going inside Bakugou's chest, and uses one of the bubbles Wash gave him to sanitize his body #MHA365 The chapter starts with a narration talking about Edgeshot's quirk, saying that his ultimate move allows his body to become as thin as a spider's web. He is dissolving and going inside Bakugou's chest, and uses one of the bubbles Wash gave him to sanitize his body #MHA365 Always sanitize your injuries #BNHA365 #MHA365 #MHASpoilers Always sanitize your injuries 😊 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

However, a large portion of the chapter is complaining about the manner in which Horikoshi decided to give the explosive hero a second chance. Not only is Edgeshot’s technique extremely convenient for the situation, he is also being aided by one of Wash’s bubbles to sanitize himself as he fixes Bakugo’s heart.

SPARKLE⭐✨| INACTIVE @Izubunnyy #MHA365



The last part is so unserious lmao Rukasu @RukasuMHA The chapter starts with a narration talking about Edgeshot's quirk, saying that his ultimate move allows his body to become as thin as a spider's web. He is dissolving and going inside Bakugou's chest, and uses one of the bubbles Wash gave him to sanitize his body #MHA365 The chapter starts with a narration talking about Edgeshot's quirk, saying that his ultimate move allows his body to become as thin as a spider's web. He is dissolving and going inside Bakugou's chest, and uses one of the bubbles Wash gave him to sanitize his body #MHA365 The last part is so unserious lmao twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… #MHA365 The last part is so unserious lmao twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

Angel 🌴🌺 @Games23_ #MHASpoilers #bnha365



Final arc/war of the series and there’s focus on a bubble… a bubble. Final arc/war of the series and there’s focus on a bubble… a bubble. #MHASpoilers #bnha365Final arc/war of the series and there’s focus on a bubble… a bubble.

Doom👾🪐 @chicobanzz Hori really brought up wash out of nowhere and how did that bubble not pop during the fight🤣🤣 #MHA365 Hori really brought up wash out of nowhere and how did that bubble not pop during the fight🤣🤣#MHA365

The mention of a side character like Wash coming out of nowhere is slightly annoying to some fans, who claim that Horikoshi simply ran out of ideas as to how Bakugo should be saved. The idea of Wash’s bubble also not being destroyed during the fight is ridiculous for some fans, as it seems impossible for Shigaraki not to have touched the bubble at some point.

Regardless of how some fans reacted to Bakugo’s revival, the biggest surprise of My Hero Academia Chapter 365 amongst fans on Twitter is the Rabbit Hero, Mirko. Fans’ love for her character did nothing but increase after the leaks about the chapter came out. Her feral and determined attitude towards beating Shigaraki has both inspired and frightened fans.

Sherry @tamayo_sherlyn

She is wonderful, she doesn't deserve to die and if she ends up like this it will be a glorious death.

#BNHA365

#mirko It's amazing how anger and frustration keep her going in the fight.She is wonderful, she doesn't deserve to die and if she ends up like this it will be a glorious death. It's amazing how anger and frustration keep her going in the fight.She is wonderful, she doesn't deserve to die and if she ends up like this it will be a glorious death.#BNHA365 #mirko https://t.co/SjMZtYFOiJ

SPARKLE⭐✨| INACTIVE @Izubunnyy #MHA365



If something happens to my girl Mirko I am never forgiving Bakugo Rukasu @RukasuMHA He hopes that Jeanist and Mirko will find a way to hold TomurAFO, because if Bakugou takes any more damage there will be nothing they can do. The narration says that, besides being very difficult to control, this technique consumes the user's life time considerably #MHA365 He hopes that Jeanist and Mirko will find a way to hold TomurAFO, because if Bakugou takes any more damage there will be nothing they can do. The narration says that, besides being very difficult to control, this technique consumes the user's life time considerably #MHA365 If something happens to my girl Mirko I am never forgiving Bakugo twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… #MHA365 If something happens to my girl Mirko I am never forgiving Bakugo twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

Some are extremely happy to see her fight with all her power despite her wounds, while others are extremely scared for her future. The theory of Edgeshot, Best Jeanist, and Mirko dying during Bakugo’s resurrection is becoming more popular amongst fans, who are confused as to how they should feel about it.

LetsPretendIHaveACleverName @_A_Clever_Name Us all waiting for Izuku to come back #MHA365 Us all waiting for Izuku to come back #MHA365 https://t.co/2bHBxRjt3v

Deku will not arrive on the battlefield in My Hero Academia Chapter 365, something that is getting on fans’ nerves. The protagonist has not appeared in the manga for several chapters, and hints about his location are next to none. Fans are already coming up with their own versions of Deku’s reaction to Bakugo’s state, as it does not seem like it will occur in the manga.

BakuTsuyu Stan Account @BakuTsuyu4Ever So Todoroki doesn’t care about the baby, Bakugo doesn’t care about the baby, but Shigaraki does??? Oh yeah, that one hurts (Jk) #mhaspoilers Finally, three flashbacks later, we get the baby in one… except it’s a Shigaraki flashback I think???So Todoroki doesn’t care about the baby, Bakugo doesn’t care about the baby, but Shigaraki does??? Oh yeah, that one hurts(Jk) #MHA365 Finally, three flashbacks later, we get the baby in one… except it’s a Shigaraki flashback I think??? 🔪 So Todoroki doesn’t care about the baby, Bakugo doesn’t care about the baby, but Shigaraki does??? Oh yeah, that one hurts 😡 (Jk) #MHA365 #mhaspoilers https://t.co/EXxaAzGFdn

Nonetheless, Deku did appear in a small flashback during the chapter, which was more than enough for his fans to be incredibly happy. They are also ecstatic because their favorite characters reappeared in the manga, even though it was brief.

soleil @DabiLovingHours #MHA365 #MHASPOILERS

"as a child, he was alive and no one reached out a hand to him" I'M GOING TO CRY SHIGARAKI SUFFERED SO MUCH "as a child, he was alive and no one reached out a hand to him" I'M GOING TO CRY SHIGARAKI SUFFERED SO MUCH #MHA365 #MHASPOILERS "as a child, he was alive and no one reached out a hand to him" I'M GOING TO CRY SHIGARAKI SUFFERED SO MUCH https://t.co/dUCRctY2d4

big titty alt bitch @lyssalouwhoo



BYEEEEEE I CANT Shigaraki wondering why everyone is trying so desperately to save bakugo when nobody tried to save him as a childBYEEEEEE I CANT #MHA365 Shigaraki wondering why everyone is trying so desperately to save bakugo when nobody tried to save him as a child BYEEEEEE I CANT #MHA365 https://t.co/X1vKhJ3GD7

DecayCoreUnderscore /🖋 @DecayCore_ #mha365 #bnha365

#MHAspoilers My boy is suffering a lot and now seeing how the heroes do everything to save Katsuki, while nobody helped him in the past, I can't even imagine what he must feel... My boy is suffering a lot and now seeing how the heroes do everything to save Katsuki, while nobody helped him in the past, I can't even imagine what he must feel... 💔#mha365 #bnha365 #MHAspoilers https://t.co/Elv9gjeNuH

Lastly, My Hero Academia Chapter 365 surprised fans with the revelation of Tenko Shimura slowly awakening inside Shigaraki. The little boy is confused as to why the Heroes are fighting so hard for Bakugo when they never tried to help him. This broke fans’ hearts on Twitter, with many claiming that they hope Shigaraki gets the help he needs.

Fans will not forget the villain recreating his family using his own flesh for a long while. The scene is extremely unsettling and will be appearing in many fans' nightmares tonight. Fans also remember Horikoshi’s declaration of wanting to work on a horror manga, which explains the many horrifying and downright scary moments the manga has had lately.

Maya @PhenomenalMaya7 #mha365 so glad Horikoshi is getting a deserved break. I just remembered that there were things coming towards Izuku that the 1st used had a bad feeling about. We’re all wondering what’s taking so long, but who knows what he’s encountering to get to them rn. #mha365 so glad Horikoshi is getting a deserved break. I just remembered that there were things coming towards Izuku that the 1st used had a bad feeling about. We’re all wondering what’s taking so long, but who knows what he’s encountering to get to them rn.

Celestine 🦇 🌟 @Celestine229 #bnha365 #mha365

X:Oh, oh



Me:Don't tell me, something important it's going to happen...



X:Yup



Me:...And then we are gonna have a hiatus



X-Most likely



Me: X:Oh, ohMe:Don't tell me, something important it's going to happen...X:YupMe:...And then we are gonna have a hiatusX-Most likelyMe: #bnha365 #mha365X:Oh, ohMe:Don't tell me, something important it's going to happen...X:YupMe:...And then we are gonna have a hiatusX-Most likelyMe: https://t.co/3PXyYVtPPy

After My Hero Academia Chapter 365, the series will take a break until September 18th, which is two weeks away from now. While the news is disappointing for some fans, most in the community understand that Horikoshi needs a small break to recharge before continuing with the series.

Final thoughts

Shigaraki as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Overall, fans on Twitter are beyond happy with the leaks from My Hero Academia Chapter 365. His revival remains a controversial topic amongst the community on Twitter, although the outrage is much less this time. The chapter’s focus on Mirko is both amazing, as she is getting the credit she deserves, and terrifying, as the possibility of her death does nothing but increase.

Sadly, fans will have to wait two weeks for another chapter of this beloved and entertaining series. Bakugo’s fate is still undetermined, Mirko could become Shigaraki’s next victim in the future, and Deku’s arrival seems like a far-fetched dream at the moment. Only time will tell where the manga will go after the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 365.

