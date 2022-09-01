Twitter is in awe of Mirko after My Hero Academia Chapter 365 gets leaked

Not even the horrible weather that Japan is experiencing has stopped leakers from giving fans spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 365. While shorter than some of the most recent previous chapters, this week’s issue of the franchise does contain a lot of information and crucial events for this final arc.
After the leaks were published online, fans on Twitter wasted no time before coming together to praise Mirko for her stellar performance in My Hero Academia Chapter 365. The Rabbit Hero is gaining even more popularity than she had before with fans on Twitter. Continue reading to learn more about how fans reacted to the leaks and what they were saying about them.
Fans on Twitter were left speechless after My Hero Academia Chapter 365 leaks give Mirko and Shigaraki the spotlight
Why are fans so excited about the chapter?
My Hero Academia Chapter 365 is a short but effective addition to the manga. The chapter tells fans more about Bakugo’s chances of survival thanks to Edgeshot’s ultimate technique. Besides that, the chapter also features a berserker Mirko who is willing to risk anything to save Bakugo, as well as a confused Shigaraki that is slowly awakening Tenko Shimura inside of him.
What have fans said about My Hero Academia Chapter 365 on Twitter?
Moments after the release of the first spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 365, Bakugo fans flooded Twitter with tears of happiness over his survival. While it has not been officially confirmed that the boy will survive, it is extremely likely that he will, which relieved a lot of fans.
However, a large portion of the chapter is complaining about the manner in which Horikoshi decided to give the explosive hero a second chance. Not only is Edgeshot’s technique extremely convenient for the situation, he is also being aided by one of Wash’s bubbles to sanitize himself as he fixes Bakugo’s heart.
The mention of a side character like Wash coming out of nowhere is slightly annoying to some fans, who claim that Horikoshi simply ran out of ideas as to how Bakugo should be saved. The idea of Wash’s bubble also not being destroyed during the fight is ridiculous for some fans, as it seems impossible for Shigaraki not to have touched the bubble at some point.
Regardless of how some fans reacted to Bakugo’s revival, the biggest surprise of My Hero Academia Chapter 365 amongst fans on Twitter is the Rabbit Hero, Mirko. Fans’ love for her character did nothing but increase after the leaks about the chapter came out. Her feral and determined attitude towards beating Shigaraki has both inspired and frightened fans.
Some are extremely happy to see her fight with all her power despite her wounds, while others are extremely scared for her future. The theory of Edgeshot, Best Jeanist, and Mirko dying during Bakugo’s resurrection is becoming more popular amongst fans, who are confused as to how they should feel about it.
Deku will not arrive on the battlefield in My Hero Academia Chapter 365, something that is getting on fans’ nerves. The protagonist has not appeared in the manga for several chapters, and hints about his location are next to none. Fans are already coming up with their own versions of Deku’s reaction to Bakugo’s state, as it does not seem like it will occur in the manga.
Nonetheless, Deku did appear in a small flashback during the chapter, which was more than enough for his fans to be incredibly happy. They are also ecstatic because their favorite characters reappeared in the manga, even though it was brief.
Lastly, My Hero Academia Chapter 365 surprised fans with the revelation of Tenko Shimura slowly awakening inside Shigaraki. The little boy is confused as to why the Heroes are fighting so hard for Bakugo when they never tried to help him. This broke fans’ hearts on Twitter, with many claiming that they hope Shigaraki gets the help he needs.
Fans will not forget the villain recreating his family using his own flesh for a long while. The scene is extremely unsettling and will be appearing in many fans' nightmares tonight. Fans also remember Horikoshi’s declaration of wanting to work on a horror manga, which explains the many horrifying and downright scary moments the manga has had lately.
After My Hero Academia Chapter 365, the series will take a break until September 18th, which is two weeks away from now. While the news is disappointing for some fans, most in the community understand that Horikoshi needs a small break to recharge before continuing with the series.
Final thoughts
Overall, fans on Twitter are beyond happy with the leaks from My Hero Academia Chapter 365. His revival remains a controversial topic amongst the community on Twitter, although the outrage is much less this time. The chapter’s focus on Mirko is both amazing, as she is getting the credit she deserves, and terrifying, as the possibility of her death does nothing but increase.
Sadly, fans will have to wait two weeks for another chapter of this beloved and entertaining series. Bakugo’s fate is still undetermined, Mirko could become Shigaraki’s next victim in the future, and Deku’s arrival seems like a far-fetched dream at the moment. Only time will tell where the manga will go after the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 365.
