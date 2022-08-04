Twitter becomes emotional after One Punch Man Chapter 169 ends a fan-favorite arc

The Monster Association Arc was finally wrapped up in One Punch Man Chapter 169, after a nearly seven-year wait. Garou was finally defeated, and Saitama returned from the future to prevent the death of his dear friend. Fans are now wondering what comes next for this amazing series.

Twitter users did not wait to show the love and support they felt for ONE and Murata’s work, venting about how this emotive conclusion made them feel. Continue reading to learn more about what fans on this platform are saying about One Punch Man Chapter 169 and how the chapter was received.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 169

After 7 years, One Punch Man Chapter 169 ends the Monster Association arc and fans on Twitter reminisce about the series

What happened in the chapter?

One Punch Man Chapter 169 started with Garou defeated completely after Future Saitama punched him to stop his godly power from growing. Saitama and Genos were wondering why the bald hero had a core that looked just like Genos'. The android decides to connect himself to the core to learn what happened, receiving all the memories from the future that Saitama prevented after doing so.

Genos tried to explain to Saitama what happened, but the bald hero became confused because of the long rant and decided to ignore him. Genos believed this was because Saitama was pretending and thanked his teacher for saving everyone. Meanwhile, the remnants of Future Garou asked the little boy he helped, Tareo, to wake up.

While this is happening, Garou is being beaten to a pulp by all the heroes he attacked during his time as a villain. Metal Bat tried to stop them but was unable to reason with the rest of the heroes. Saitama also tried to help Garou, but he was ignored as well. The heroes only stopped when Zombieman confessed he wanted to ask Garou some questions.

FUBUKI🌪️



One punch man chapter 169



#OnePunchMan

#OPM169 My house was gone

Zombieman asked the former villain if God was influencing his actions, to which Garou answered that no one was controlling him. Before the other heroes can start attacking Garou again, Tareo arrives and tries to stop them, saying Garou is a good person. King uses his intimidation at full power to make everyone leave Garou alone.

Saitama and Bang spoke with Garou one last time, telling him he is a better person than he believes. Garou did not say much and just fled the scene at an incredible speed. One Punch Man Chapter 169 ended with Saitama and Genos looking towards dawn.

How did Twitter react to this chapter?

Crazy to think that this arc alone started 7 years ago right when I was 9 years old in 3-4th grade and now I'm 16 in junior year thanks One and Murata and everyone behind the scenes for an amazing story

Fans on Twitter were overwhelmed with emotion after the release of One Punch Man Chapter 169 and the official end of the Monster Association arc. As stated before, this arc took about seven years to conclude, meaning it has been a part of fans’ lives for a very long time.

Apollon

#OnePunchMan169

I'm going to be depressed now that Garou's arc is over

For many fans, this is a big deal, because it means the arc that accompanied them throughout so much is finally ending. This made them emotional, as evidenced by their tweets.

Ahmed

#OnePunchMan The monster association arc is over and it's a solid 10/10

The chapter was mostly positively received, with many people loving the way the series handled this ending. Although some were disappointed because Saitama and Garou forgot everything that happened in the future.

I don't think most people will read this 🗿 #OnePunchMan

Speaking about the future, the panel where Genos is explaining to Saitama what occurred has become a meme instantly amongst the community. Not many people will take the time to read all the text added to those scenes, something that fans are completely aware of.

Fans of Genos are happy that the blonde android is alive and well, and hope that he stays that way for the rest of the manga.

The community is also comparing King and his intimidation technique with One Piece’s Shanks. They are calling King a user of the Conqueror Haki.

"My job here is done" - Metal Knight

"But you didn't do nothing" - Heróis



TE ODEIOOOOO AHHHHHH

It was also extremely funny for some fans how Metal Knight arrived after everything was already resolved, only to threaten his fellow heroes.

TGSmurf @TheGoldenSmurf Tareo saving Garou (One-Punch Man)



Felt like redrawing this Webcomic shot since the manga removed it. Tareo saving Garou (One-Punch Man)Felt like redrawing this Webcomic shot since the manga removed it. https://t.co/oCEFY0TMP0

Some fans are disappointed because the manga did not adapt some fan-favorite moments from the original web-comic the series is based on.

one punch man chapter 169 is kinda hilarious imo

Overall, the reaction to the chapter was very positive in general and it seems fans are getting ready for what is coming next. Some have already started speculating about the plot of the next arc.

God is not gonna be the main focused for the next few arcs pretty sure. We got the neo heroes arc. And I think two invasions arcs to deal with

The threat of God is still out there in the universe, making fans believe that he could be a part of the next arc. Though some other fans believe it will be a while before we are able to see this mighty opponent make an appearance again.

Saitama getting 0 recognition after every arc is the best and worst part of opm. #OnePunchMan

One Punch Man Chapter 169 was a satisfying conclusion to the Monster Association arc, something fans are still talking about on social media. Let’s hope that the next entry in the series will be as exciting, and hilarious, as this amazing and beloved 7 year old arc.

