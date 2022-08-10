Twitter is divided over deciding the worst anime they have ever watched

Anime fandoms have been logging heads for ages over which is the worst anime they have ever watched, and which is the best. Some anime are universally considered the best in terms of animation, storytelling, characterization, and plot.

However, personal favorites are quite subjective and have more to do with how the viewer connects to the series. The same goes for what fans would consider to be the worst anime they have ever watched.

VTuber Saruei tweeted a poll today with four categories: First Anime, Last Anime, Best Anime, and Worst Anime. While fans have varied opinions on which anime they consider the best, there have been a few choices in the category that have garnered far too many votes. Some of these are quite shocking, while others do not surprise anyone.

VTuber's tweet asking for the worst anime reveals some surprise winners

EBF Music @ebf_music

Last Anime: Demon Slayer

Best Anime: Cowboy Bebop

Worst Anime: Rent-A-Girlfriend (Like fr being real here, even the manga is terrible)



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

First Anime: Naruto
Last Anime: Demon Slayer
Best Anime: Cowboy Bebop
Worst Anime: Rent-A-Girlfriend (Like fr being real here, even the manga is terrible)

Jessie North @BattleGirlJess

Last Anime: Banana Fish

Best Anime: Odd Taxi

Worst Anime: No Game No Life SARUEI 💥 VTuber @Saruei_ Alright, I'd like to know your tastes



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

First Anime: Pokémon
Last Anime: Banana Fish
Best Anime: Odd Taxi
Worst Anime: No Game No Life

A majority of anime fans began their journeys with Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Naruto, or in some cases Inuyasha. These were widely broadcast across the world when internet access was still a novelty. The One Piece anime, in comparison, has always been popular in Japan and truly started to conquer the rest of the world in the past decade and a half.

The last anime, one the fans are currently watching, differs from person to person the most, but Spy X Family seems to be a winner here. With a recently completed first cour and an upcoming second cour in the works, it is one of the anime with the most relevance right now.

Ice Cream @lceCreamGuy

Last Anime: Bleach

Best Anime: One Piece

Worst Anime: MHA



btw these are just my opinions out of the ones I've watched, I'm not saying one is the best or worst Anime in general, I'm saying it's the best or worst I've watched personally imo

al 🏳️‍⚧️ @webigazas



first: no clue. i mean technically like dbz...maybe black butler?



last: kaiji



best anime: my favorite is OPM. if I had to choose an actual best it's probably like FMA or something ?? idk



worst: generic answer but it's still SAO SARUEI 💥 VTuber @Saruei_ Alright, I'd like to know your tastes



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

doing for both anime and manga
first: no clue. i mean technically like dbz...maybe black butler?
last: kaiji
best anime: my favorite is OPM. if I had to choose an actual best it's probably like FMA or something ?? idk
worst: generic answer but it's still SAO

As stated before, there are some parameters by which a critic may judge the quality of an anime. Fans, however, do not follow strict logic when falling in love with a series. Amongst the powerhouse choices from Naruto, One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist (both iterations, surprisingly), and Cowboy Bebop, some niche choices have sprung up.

KJpixel @KJpixel14

Last Anime: Haganai

Best Anime: Code Geass

Worst Anime: Darling in the Franxx twitter.com/Saruei_/status… SARUEI 💥 VTuber @Saruei_ Alright, I'd like to know your tastes



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

First Anime: Dragon Ball Z
Last Anime: Haganai
Best Anime: Code Geass
Worst Anime: Darling in the Franxx

From the critically acclaimed Neon Genesis Evangelion and Steins; Gate, to the less common but equally popular Gurren Lagan and Code Geass, fans have responded with varied answers across a wide spectrum of genres and demography.

The worst anime

Blink's @Binkyues

Last Anime: Fruits Basket

Best Anime: Magi

Worst Anime: The Promised Neverland S2 SARUEI 💥 VTuber @Saruei_ Alright, I'd like to know your tastes



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

First Anime: Maid Sama
Last Anime: Fruits Basket
Best Anime: Magi
Worst Anime: The Promised Neverland S2

The issue, as the title suggests, lies with the last option, the worst anime. Across the animanga community, some series bear the burden of what is universally considered some of the worst anime to have ever been produced.

The Promised Neverland season 2 is one such case, where the mishandling of the production for various reasons has led to the creation of a second season as thoroughly disliked as the manga and the first season were loved.

Jenny 💜💀💜 @skeleton_jenny



First Anime: Tokyo Mew Mew

Last Anime: Spy x Family

Best Anime: Baccano! or Demon Slayer (it's a tie, I couldn't pick just one)

Worst Anime: Sword Art Online (there are probably even worst anime, but that's the worst I've actually watched) SARUEI 💥 VTuber @Saruei_ Alright, I'd like to know your tastes



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

First Anime: Tokyo Mew Mew
Last Anime: Spy x Family
Best Anime: Baccano! or Demon Slayer (it's a tie, I couldn't pick just one)
Worst Anime: Sword Art Online (there are probably even worst anime, but that's the worst I've actually watched)

Sarfans @Sarfans2310

Last Anime: Banana Fish

Best Anime: Gurren Lagann

Worst Anime: Every generic isekai twitter.com/Saruei_/status… SARUEI 💥 VTuber @Saruei_ Alright, I'd like to know your tastes



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

First Anime: Spirited Away
Last Anime: Banana Fish
Best Anime: Gurren Lagann
Worst Anime: Every generic isekai

Sword Art Online, of course, has always been a divisive topic amongst the community. While some consider it one of the worst anime to have ever graced their screens, others consider it to be one of the best.

On that note, Isekai anime, in general, seem to be disliked throughout the community, particularly the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero. Perhaps the overused plot points and clichéd execution have worn fans out.

oore @oorelash

Last Anime: Spy X Family

Best Anime: Attack on Titans

Worst Anime: Boku no Pico SARUEI 💥 VTuber @Saruei_ Alright, I'd like to know your tastes



First Anime: _______________

Last Anime: _______________

Best Anime: _______________

First Anime: Bakugon
Last Anime: Spy X Family
Best Anime: Attack on Titans
Worst Anime: Boku no Pico

Boruto appears frequently in this slot as well. Naruto fans specifically have a controversial opinion on the series, and many of them have listed it as the worst anime they have ever watched. Rent-A-Girlfriend and Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro are also stars of this category. Of course, the infamous Boku no Pico has also made a few gag appearances.

Tori 🧶🐾 @Toriidoki Worst Anime: Rent-A-Girlfriend



Worst Anime: Rent-A-Girlfriend

that is my only contribution to this trend and i will die on this hill

Omake

yall tweet this every damn month alright WE GET IT. naruto is ur first anime and rent a girlfriend is the worst anime of all time no need to say it a thousand times!!!

While this poll/survey has caused a few disputes and debates over the latter two categories, the former two have taken each fan down memory lane. It has also made apparent the current interests of the animanga community, and once again made clear that despite varied interests and tastes, every fan dislikes a badly written plot more than anything else.

