Twitter is divided over deciding the worst anime they have ever watched

Anime fandoms have been logging heads for ages over which is the worst anime they have ever watched, and which is the best. Some anime are universally considered the best in terms of animation, storytelling, characterization, and plot.
However, personal favorites are quite subjective and have more to do with how the viewer connects to the series. The same goes for what fans would consider to be the worst anime they have ever watched.
VTuber Saruei tweeted a poll today with four categories: First Anime, Last Anime, Best Anime, and Worst Anime. While fans have varied opinions on which anime they consider the best, there have been a few choices in the category that have garnered far too many votes. Some of these are quite shocking, while others do not surprise anyone.
VTuber's tweet asking for the worst anime reveals some surprise winners
A majority of anime fans began their journeys with Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Naruto, or in some cases Inuyasha. These were widely broadcast across the world when internet access was still a novelty. The One Piece anime, in comparison, has always been popular in Japan and truly started to conquer the rest of the world in the past decade and a half.
The last anime, one the fans are currently watching, differs from person to person the most, but Spy X Family seems to be a winner here. With a recently completed first cour and an upcoming second cour in the works, it is one of the anime with the most relevance right now.
As stated before, there are some parameters by which a critic may judge the quality of an anime. Fans, however, do not follow strict logic when falling in love with a series. Amongst the powerhouse choices from Naruto, One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist (both iterations, surprisingly), and Cowboy Bebop, some niche choices have sprung up.
From the critically acclaimed Neon Genesis Evangelion and Steins; Gate, to the less common but equally popular Gurren Lagan and Code Geass, fans have responded with varied answers across a wide spectrum of genres and demography.
The worst anime
The issue, as the title suggests, lies with the last option, the worst anime. Across the animanga community, some series bear the burden of what is universally considered some of the worst anime to have ever been produced.
The Promised Neverland season 2 is one such case, where the mishandling of the production for various reasons has led to the creation of a second season as thoroughly disliked as the manga and the first season were loved.
Sword Art Online, of course, has always been a divisive topic amongst the community. While some consider it one of the worst anime to have ever graced their screens, others consider it to be one of the best.
On that note, Isekai anime, in general, seem to be disliked throughout the community, particularly the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero. Perhaps the overused plot points and clichéd execution have worn fans out.
Boruto appears frequently in this slot as well. Naruto fans specifically have a controversial opinion on the series, and many of them have listed it as the worst anime they have ever watched. Rent-A-Girlfriend and Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro are also stars of this category. Of course, the infamous Boku no Pico has also made a few gag appearances.
Omake
While this poll/survey has caused a few disputes and debates over the latter two categories, the former two have taken each fan down memory lane. It has also made apparent the current interests of the animanga community, and once again made clear that despite varied interests and tastes, every fan dislikes a badly written plot more than anything else.