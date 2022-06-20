Twitter explodes with excitement and speculation as release date for Chainsaw Man Part 2 is announced

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for author and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man franchise announced the release date for part 2 of the manga. Fans were incredibly buoyed by the news, sharing their excitement and speculating on proceedings in part 2.

As per the Chainsaw Man PR Twitter account, the second part of the smash-hit manga series will begin serialization on Wednesday, July 13. The serialization pattern seems to be switching from a weekly Sunday release date to a Wednesday one. With that being said, the exact nature of the serialization has yet to be confirmed by official sources.

Follow along as this article breaks down fan reactions and speculates on what fans can expect from Chainsaw Man part 2.

The long-awaited announcement of Chainsaw Man Part 2 has fans buzzing on Twitter

Fan reactions and what to expect

As mentioned above, part 2 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has finally received a release date. It looks like the series is set to resume its weekly serialization beginning on Wednesday, July 13 via Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Fans are incredibly excited about the news and have overtly expressed their joy on social media. In celebration of the announcement, many are taking the opportunity to share their Chainsaw Man inspired memes.

Some fans are also discussing how incredible the month of June has been for the manga industry. This month alone, Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter was announced to be ending its hiatus, while the late Kentaro Miura’s Berserk was announced for continuation. The latter will be helmed by the talented Kouji Mori. Amidst all the furore, Chainsaw Man part 2 is also releasing in a matter of weeks.

This month has truly been amazing for the industry, and this latest announcement regarding Tatsuki Fujimoto’s magnum opus serves as an amazing cherry-on-top. While most fans are sharing their excitement for the manga’s return, some are theorizing on what to expect from part 2 of the series.

Part 1 ended with Makima being defeated by Denji in battle, with him ensuring victory and her death by consuming her flesh via various meat-based dishes. However, the Control Devil was subsequently reincarnated as Nayuta. The latter entity was introduced in the final chapters of part 1 as Makima and Control Devil’s reincarnation.

Following Nayuta's introduction, Denji began fending for her as a caretaker or an adoptive sibling. Unfortunately, this was the extent of information available regarding their relationship before part 1 came to an abrupt end. As a result, little is known about Nayuta beyond who she is, how she came about and what her potential powers may be.

Part 2 will most likely pick up around the final panels of part 1, which see Denji in a high school uniform getting ready to transform and fight a massive devil. Part 2 will probably either pick up in the immediate aftermath of this scene or in the moments leading up to it.

However, there is the possibility of a time-skip, which would allow Fujimoto a bit more reign over the beginning of part 2. No specific information has yet been released regarding part 2 of the series, so this is pure speculation.

Regardless of where the author starts part 2, the series will most likely focus on Denji juggling high school life and Public Safety Devil Hunting. Fans are incredibly excited to see this play out and can rest easy knowing Tatsuki Fujimoto will undoubtedly deliver.

